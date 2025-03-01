Former LSU standout gives major props to ex-FSU DE Jared Verse at NFL Combine
Florida State has been no stranger to tough out-of-conference matchups since head coach Mike Norvell arrived in Tallahassee. That will continue in 2025 with the Seminoles kicking off the first part of a home-and-home series against Alabama on August 30.
Back in 2022-23, Florida State faced off against LSU in a two-game series that took place in New Orleans (Caesars Dome) and Orlando (Camping World Stadium). Prior to the first matchup, there were a lot of unknowns surrounding the Seminoles, who added multiple players from the NCAA Transfer Portal, including Jared Verse.
A star was born in the Big Easy as Verse racked up three tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and a blocked field goal. His previous success against LSU's field goal team ended up being pivotal as Shyheim Brown got a hand on an extra point with no time remaining to secure Florida State's 24-23 victory in 2022.
READ MORE: FSU defensive tackle goes viral during NFL Combine 40-yard dash
The following season, Verse recorded two tackles and a pass deflection as a dominant second half led the Seminoles to a 45-24 win in the second chapter against the Tigers. The two teams were tied at the intermission but Florida State outscored LSU 31-7 over the final two quarters.
With the 2025 NFL Combine underway in Indianapolis, Florida State sent three representatives while LSU has eight former players among the competitors. Prior to athletic testing and position drills, the draft hopefuls each got a chance to speak to the media.
That gave former LSU offensive lineman Miles Frazier a chance to reflect on his two matchups against Verse. Frazier transferred to Baton Rouge ahead of the 2022 season, choosing the Tigers over a list of offers that included FSU.
Frazier played along the interior so he didn't get to face Verse head-on very often. He's excited to get another crack at him at the professional level one day.
"Jared Verse is definitely a good player, phenomenal. He has good contact, balance, good strength, and stuff like that," Frazier said to NoleGameday's Logan Robinson at the combine. "I played him the past two years, I was at guard. I was at left guard the first year, right guard the second year so I didn't really get as much against him. But nah, he's a dog. I definitely look forward to playing him whether I go tackle, guard, whatever, I'm ready."
Verse recently came back through Tallahassee, where he threw out the first pitch at a baseball game and was honored alongside Jordan Travis, Trey Benson, Peter Warrick, and Amari Gainer at a basketball game.
The LA Rams first-round pick was named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year after recording 66 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two pass deflections last season. Verse has a bright future next to fellow former Seminole Braden Fiske, who was also a finalist for the award.
Verse and Fiske led the Rams to the Divisional Round of the playoffs and will be looking for more next fall.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons *free agent
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns *free agent
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans *free agent
DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs *free agent
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders *free agent
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles *free agent
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
READ MORE: Florida State standout defender projected to reunite with former teammates for LA Rams
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Former FSU Football star retiring after legendary NFL Front Office career
• Jacksonville Jaguars hire assistant strength coach away from FSU Football
• Which Florida State true freshman has the potential to develop into something special?
• True freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry excited for FSU’s up-tempo offense under Gus Malzahn