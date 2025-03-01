Nole Gameday

Former LSU standout gives major props to ex-FSU DE Jared Verse at NFL Combine

Verse helped lead the Seminoles to two victories over LSU in 2022-23.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 3, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) before the game against the LSU Tigers at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Sep 3, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) before the game against the LSU Tigers at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State has been no stranger to tough out-of-conference matchups since head coach Mike Norvell arrived in Tallahassee. That will continue in 2025 with the Seminoles kicking off the first part of a home-and-home series against Alabama on August 30.

Back in 2022-23, Florida State faced off against LSU in a two-game series that took place in New Orleans (Caesars Dome) and Orlando (Camping World Stadium). Prior to the first matchup, there were a lot of unknowns surrounding the Seminoles, who added multiple players from the NCAA Transfer Portal, including Jared Verse.

A star was born in the Big Easy as Verse racked up three tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and a blocked field goal. His previous success against LSU's field goal team ended up being pivotal as Shyheim Brown got a hand on an extra point with no time remaining to secure Florida State's 24-23 victory in 2022.

The following season, Verse recorded two tackles and a pass deflection as a dominant second half led the Seminoles to a 45-24 win in the second chapter against the Tigers. The two teams were tied at the intermission but Florida State outscored LSU 31-7 over the final two quarters.

With the 2025 NFL Combine underway in Indianapolis, Florida State sent three representatives while LSU has eight former players among the competitors. Prior to athletic testing and position drills, the draft hopefuls each got a chance to speak to the media.

That gave former LSU offensive lineman Miles Frazier a chance to reflect on his two matchups against Verse. Frazier transferred to Baton Rouge ahead of the 2022 season, choosing the Tigers over a list of offers that included FSU.

Jared Verse
Sep 3, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is sacked by Florida State Seminoles defensive end Jared Verse (5) during the game at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Frazier played along the interior so he didn't get to face Verse head-on very often. He's excited to get another crack at him at the professional level one day.

"Jared Verse is definitely a good player, phenomenal. He has good contact, balance, good strength, and stuff like that," Frazier said to NoleGameday's Logan Robinson at the combine. "I played him the past two years, I was at guard. I was at left guard the first year, right guard the second year so I didn't really get as much against him. But nah, he's a dog. I definitely look forward to playing him whether I go tackle, guard, whatever, I'm ready."

Verse recently came back through Tallahassee, where he threw out the first pitch at a baseball game and was honored alongside Jordan Travis, Trey Benson, Peter Warrick, and Amari Gainer at a basketball game.

The LA Rams first-round pick was named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year after recording 66 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two pass deflections last season. Verse has a bright future next to fellow former Seminole Braden Fiske, who was also a finalist for the award.

Verse and Fiske led the Rams to the Divisional Round of the playoffs and will be looking for more next fall.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons *free agent

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns *free agent

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans *free agent

DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs *free agent

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders *free agent

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles *free agent

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

