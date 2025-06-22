Tyreek Hill pleads with Dolphins star Jalen Ramsey to stay
The Miami Dolphins are in an interesting spot as it relates to their all-pro cornerback.
READ MORE: Three former Seminoles listed in ESPN's NFL All Quarter Century Team
With the preseason underway and the Hall of Fame game just a couple of months from commencing, the Dolphins must figure out how they will approach their roster.
Former Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr's name has been floated as a potential replacement for another former FSU star defensive back, Jalen Ramsey, but Dolphins' wide receiver Tyreek Hill says he is lobbying Ramsey to stay.
At Fanatics Fest, Hill stated that he is going to "full-court press" Ramsey in hopes of retaining the former FSU DB, tampering allegations be damned.
“I’m going to hang out with Ramsey. I’m going to get him back, full-court press, I’m getting him, Ramsey, back in a Dolphins jersey," said Hill. "I don’t care what they say — it’s tampering, whatever, we need Ramsey. He’s a dog. He’s one of the best corners in the league, man. Great leader, great teammate too, though. That’s what he doesn’t get a lot of credit for. We just need him on the Dolphins, man.”
Earlier this month, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler predicted that the Dolphins would move on from Ramsey and retain Hill despite the WR and the franchise appearing to be at odds during the season.
Ramsey spent the last two seasons with the Dolphins, playing in 27 games and recording five interceptions, 16 passes defended, one sack, and six tackles for loss. The Dolphins announced that the two parties would seek a trade this offseason.
READ MORE: Cornerback prospect shuts down recruitment, sticks with Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok