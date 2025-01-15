FSU Legend, Colorado Buffaloes Head Coach Deion Sanders Responds To Dallas Cowboys Rumors
In just two seasons, Deion Sanders has accomplished quite an incredible feat at Colorado. The Buffaloes went 1-11 in 2022 prior to Sanders taking over. Two years later, he had the program back in the postseason at 9-4, making an appearance in the Alamo Bowl against BYU.
Considering his success in Boulder and at Jackson State, is now the time for Sanders to make the leap to coaching in the NFL? Rumors have been swirling regarding Sanders and the Dallas Cowboys since the franchise officially moved on from former head coach Mike McCarthy earlier this week.
Sanders has even spoken to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, according to Fox Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. Jones is more than familiar with Sanders as he owned the franchise when the latter starred in Dallas from 1995-99.
With the noise quickly picking up, Sanders took the time to address reports on Monday night. He referred to his conversations with Jones as 'intriguing' but it made a point to note that he's happy with the Buffaloes. Sanders is under contract at Colorado through the 2027 season after agreeing to a five-year/$29.5 million deal.
“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing,” Sanders said according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. “I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body, and the community.”
If Sanders wants to take a stab at coaching in the league, there might not be a better window. After all, he just finished developing his sons, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback Shiloh Sanders, at the college level with Jackson State and Colorado. Shedeur was a Heisman finalist and is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
There's a scenario where Dallas hires Sanders and gets in a position to draft his son as the future quarterback of the franchise. His other protege with the Tigers and Buffaloes, Travis Hunter, will also go off the board early in April. It wouldn't be easy by any means but an NFL reunion is certainly a possibility, and that chance might be what entices Sanders to pull the trigger.
During his five seasons as a college football head coach, Sanders holds a career record of 40-18. He guided Jackson State to back-to-back Celebration Bowl appearances with an 11-2 finish in 2021 and a 12-1 mark in 2022.
Sanders became one of the most storied players in FSU program history during his playing career from 1985-88. He then spent over a decade in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins, and Baltimore Ravens. Sanders won two Super Bowls and was the league's Defensive Player of the Year in 1994. He also played in the MLB for the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, and San Franciso Giants,
Sanders is the only professional athlete to win a Super Bowl and make an appearance in a World series in the same season. His No. 2 jersey is retired by Florida State.
