FSU legend Jalen Ramsey traded to Steelers in stunning deal
Former Florida State defensive back Jalen Ramsey has been traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers from the Miami Dolphins.
READ MORE: CFB Analyst calls Tommy Castellanos’ Alabama comment bold but justified
The South Beach squad, all in all, is sending tight end Jonnu Smith and Ramsey in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick and a late-round pick swap, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Ramsey spent the last two seasons with the Dolphins, playing in 27 games and recording five interceptions, 16 passes defended, one sack, and six tackles for loss. The Dolphins announced that the two parties would seek a trade this offseason.
The former Seminole "broke his own news" with a post on social media comparing his abilities with the old Steelers' defenses that were known for their toughness, grit, and edge.
With training camps just weeks away and the Hall of Fame game just a couple of months from commencing, the Dolphins must figure out how they will approach their roster.
Having moved on from Ramsey, Miami could look to another former FSU star DB, such as Asante Samuel Jr, who is currently a free agent.
Samuel Jr., in his four years with the Chargers, played in 50 games and accounted for six interceptions, 37 passes defended, and three tackles for loss.
However, Samuel Jr. only played in four games in 2024 due to a shoulder injury.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
READ MORE: How Bobby Bowden helped shape Anquan Boldin’s football legacy
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok