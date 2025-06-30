FSU legend Jalen Ramsey traded to Steelers in stunning deal

Nole Gameday

The former NFL champion with the Rams will play for an AFC North squad for the first time in his career.

Jackson Bakich

Oct 29, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) reacts as he takes the field prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Former Florida State defensive back Jalen Ramsey has been traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers from the Miami Dolphins.

The South Beach squad, all in all, is sending tight end Jonnu Smith and Ramsey in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick and a late-round pick swap, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ramsey spent the last two seasons with the Dolphins, playing in 27 games and recording five interceptions, 16 passes defended, one sack, and six tackles for loss. The Dolphins announced that the two parties would seek a trade this offseason.

The former Seminole "broke his own news" with a post on social media comparing his abilities with the old Steelers' defenses that were known for their toughness, grit, and edge.

With training camps just weeks away and the Hall of Fame game just a couple of months from commencing, the Dolphins must figure out how they will approach their roster.

Having moved on from Ramsey, Miami could look to another former FSU star DB, such as Asante Samuel Jr, who is currently a free agent.

Samuel Jr., in his four years with the Chargers, played in 50 games and accounted for six interceptions, 37 passes defended, and three tackles for loss.

However, Samuel Jr. only played in four games in 2024 due to a shoulder injury.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

