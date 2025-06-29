EJ Manuel calls out Florida football legend for Arch Manning criticism
Former UF head coach Steve Spurrier is a master of getting under his opponent's skin.
Whether it was coining "Free Shoes University" or reminding Volunteer fans that "You can't spell citrus without UT," rival fan bases have seen and heard Coach Spurrier speak his mind. And with the advent of Texas and Oklahoma to the Southeastern Conference, the old head ball coach has more friends to play with.
However, that doesn't mean his statements cannot be critiqued.
Spurrier recently took a shot at Texas quarterback Arch Manning, the heir apparent of the Longhorns' program for the last two seasons, as Quinn Ewers led the squad to two College Football Playoff (CFP) appearances.
The UF legend questioned Manning's abilities, saying:
“People picking Texas to win the SEC in football,” said Spurrier on the Another Dooley Noted Podcast. “They’ve got Arch Manning already winning the Heisman, too. And my question is, if he was this good, how come that they let Quinn Ewers play all the time last year?”
For those that don't know, Spurrier wasn't just a head coach for UF. He was also a Heisman-winning QB for the Gators in the 60s.
However, former FSU QB and ESPN commentator EJ Manuel gave his thoughts on Spurrier's comments regarding Manning.
“Coach Spurrier, what are we talking about here, man?" began Manuel on ESPN's Get Up program. "I don’t think it correlates to say a player that gets drafted ahead of a new, incumbent starter is indicative of that new starter not being that good. I mean, when you look at the quarterback situation at Texas coming into the 2024 season, Quinn Ewers didn’t lose his job, he didn’t play bad enough to say, ‘Hey Arch, you’re going to now be our guy,’ considering in 2023 their lead, winning the Big 12, they make it to the CFP — that was all through the arm and the play of Quinn Ewers."
Later on in the segment, Manuel pointed out Spurrier's resume and mentioned that it makes his comments more puzzling.
“I was kind of shocked to hear Coach Spurrier say this, especially somebody who has coached the quarterback position, played quarterback and knows how important patience and opportunity is, as well," said the former FSU star. "I think Arch Manning is going to shut up all the haters. He’s going to have a huge opportunity against Ohio State."
Finally, the former Seminole gave a courtesy backhanded excuse for Spurrier's comments, pointing to his historic UF affiliation.
“This is one where I can tell Coach Spurrier was just trying to pump up the Florida Gators. He had a bunch of Gator helmets behind him. This must’ve been like a SEC kind of podcast that he was talking about. Was shocked to hear him say that," concluded Manuel.
The Longhorns will make their way to The Swamp on Oct. 4.
