FSU QB’s Saban jab dubbed “quote of the offseason” by CFB analyst
The Florida State Seminoles open their season on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET as the Crimson Tide of Alabama make their way east toward Tallahassee.
However, perhaps the most interesting development of the dreaded offseason has not come from the recruiting trail or NCAA settlements, but "trash talk."
In a recent interview with On3's Pete Nakos, FSU QB Tommy Castellanos made headlines as he name-dropped a famous 'Bama coach and maintained a confident bravado heading into Aug. 30.
“I’m excited, man,” Castellanos said. “People, I don’t know if they know, but you go back and watch every first game that I played in, we always start fast. I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me."
On3's J.D. PicKell declared this content from the new FSU QB as maybe the "quote of the offseason" so far.
"Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos off the top freaking rope, dude getting us right here in the ripe month of June, sat down with Pete Nakos, and he gave us, I think, the quote of the offseason so far in college football."
Later on, PicKell mentioned that while a Florida State staffer or head coach might not like the quote from Castellanos from a war theory perspective, it provides a lot of "juice" to the program and the matchup itself.
"Yes, Saban is not there. It doesn't matter. It's still 'Bama, still a top-10 defense. And from the Florida State coach ... I don't love this. I don't love giving Kalen DeBoer and Kane Wommack more ammo for their football team. That's how I feel if I'm a coach," said PicKell.
He continued, "Now, if I'm myself, J.D. PicKell, which praise the good Lord I am, I love it. I love it, dude. I love it for the juice. I love it for the storyline. Also, I love it because Florida State, quite frankly, they need some of this, dude. You won two games last year! ... Can it get too much worse? Probably not."
The Aug. 30 matchup will be the first time in three years (Dusquene, Week 0 in 2022) that the Seminoles will open their season at home.
