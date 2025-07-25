Giants' Jameis Winston likes Thomas Castellanos' confidence ahead of FSU-Alabama game
Former Florida State quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston recently shared his thoughts on FSU QB Thomas Castellanos' comments regarding the Alabama football program leading into their season-opening matchup on Aug. 30.
Castellanos said that the Crimson Tide no longer has Nick Saban to "save them" and that he didn't think their defense could stop him.
Castellanos also mentioned, "I hope people don't think that Florida State is going to be the same team it was last year because we have weapons. People can't just sit back in zone coverage and watch me."
Winston, who now plays for the New York Giants, moved to defend Castellanos and his confidence before the big game.
"Actions speak louder than words," Winston said to WVUA (Tuscaloosa). "Thomas, it's his first year at Florida State. Now with this new NIL deal, a lot of kids can come and be very confident coming from a good season. What did you expect? Do you not want him to have that confidence? I want him to have that confidence. He should have that confidence. I know everybody loves Alabama, especially being from that state, so I'm excited to see that matchup."
Winston himself played high school ball in Hueytown, Alabama, less than an hour from Tuscaloosa. He is familiar with the program and its loyal fan base in the state.
Castellanos, who joined the FSU program in December, will look to get the Garnet and Gold football squad back into shape as the team went 2-10 last season despite going 13-1 in 2023.
The Seminoles will square off against the Tide on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee.
