FSU football standout breaks the rock to cap off summer workouts
One day after participating in the ACC Kickoff, Florida State standout defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. and his teammates were back on the field to finish off summer workouts.
Originally set to enter the 2025 NFL Draft, Jackson Jr. chose to return to Tallahassee once head coach Mike Norvell brought in defensive coordinator Tony White and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton.
The rising senior has dialed in this offseason, showing a renewed focus on the field and in the weight room. In the process, Jackson Jr. has started to find his voice as a leader for the Seminoles.
That's why it was no surprise that Jackson Jr. was bestowed with the honor to break the rock as the Seminoles complete another piece of their preparation.
The tradition is something that Norvell carried over from Memphis and it's meant to highlight players who have gone above and beyond. Director of strength and conditioning Josh Storms had a message for Jackson Jr. and the Seminoles before handing over the sledgehammer.
"The season comes, that's why you do all this work, that's why you put the time in, that's why you make the sacrifices you make," Storms said. "It's for those games that are coming up. And guess what? Adversity is going to show up in those too. What do you have to lean back on? Everybody right here around you."
"It's going to take everybody. Roles change throughout a season," Storms continued. "It might be one guy picking you up one day, it might be you picking them up the next day. That's the way it needs to be. Be open to be led by your teammates."
"It is the intent, the purpose, the drive to go be your best every single day. You keep doing that collectively, as a group, I promise you there is no limit to what this group can go do," Storms added. "I've watched a guy who has done this every single day since that decision was made, no doubt in my mind, Darrell Jackson come break this rock."
The Seminoles are expecting Jackson Jr. to be one of their better players this fall. He has the potential to develop into a top NFL Draft pick with a consistent season.
Jackson Jr. began his college career at Maryland and spent one year at Miami prior to transferring to Florida State. He was forced to sit out the 2023 season with the Seminoles due to outdated NCAA rules.
Last year, Jackson Jr. started in all 12 games and recorded a career-high 32 tackles, four tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection.
Florida State begins fall camp on Wednesday, July 30. That'll lead the Seminoles directly into their season-opener against Alabama on Saturday, August 30.
