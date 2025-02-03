Nole Gameday

How did FSU's three former standouts perform in the Reese's Senior Bowl?

The Seminoles had a trio of representatives in Mobile.

Dustin Lewis

Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team wide receiver Pat Bryant II of Illinois (3) tries for a one hand catch as National team defensive back Azareye'h Thomas of Florida State (8) defends during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team wide receiver Pat Bryant II of Illinois (3) tries for a one hand catch as National team defensive back Azareye'h Thomas of Florida State (8) defends during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
The annual Reese's Senior Bowl was held over the weekend in Mobile, Alabama. The predraft all-star game has been beneficial to plenty of players over the years in their quest to rise up draft boards prior to April.

Since Mike Norvell arrived in town, former stars such as Jermaine Johnson and Braden Fiske have taken advantage of opportunities at the senior bowl to develop into top-50 draft picks. The Seminoles had a trio of representatives participating in the festivities; kicker Ryan Fitzerald, defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, and cornerback Azareye'h Thomas.

Check out how Fitzgerald, Farmer, and Thomas performed below.

Ryan Fitzgerald, Kicker

Joshua Farmer
Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team defensive lineman Joshua Farmer of Florida State (5) works through drills during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Fitzgerald suited up for the national team, connecting on 1/2 field goals in the 22-19 defeat. He missed wide right from 57 yards in the second quarter but responded with a 39 -yard make in the third quarter. His lone miss had the distance just not the accuracy.

The All-American and Lou Groza finalist wrapped up his Seminole career by connecting on 13/13 field goals and 14/14 on extra point attempts. He was a steady presence in the kicking game over the last two years.

Joshua Farmer, Defensive Tackle

Farmer started for the national team but didn't end up recording any statistics during the showcase.

Azareye'h Thomas
Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; 32 runs by National team defensive back Azareye'h Thomas of Florida State (8) during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

With that being said, he put together a strong week of practice and caught the eyes of multiple NFL Draft analysts. The upcoming NFL Combine will be an important period for Farmer.

Azareye'h Thomas, Cornerback

Thomas didn't suit up for the game for undisclosed reasons but it's worth noting he stood out through the week in practice. It's more than likely he decided to protect his health similar to Jermaine Johnson's path a few years ago.

With Thomas rising up draft boards, he'll have a chance to cement his status at the NFL Combine.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

DL DeMarcus Walker - Chicago Bears

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

