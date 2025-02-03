How did FSU's three former standouts perform in the Reese's Senior Bowl?
The annual Reese's Senior Bowl was held over the weekend in Mobile, Alabama. The predraft all-star game has been beneficial to plenty of players over the years in their quest to rise up draft boards prior to April.
Since Mike Norvell arrived in town, former stars such as Jermaine Johnson and Braden Fiske have taken advantage of opportunities at the senior bowl to develop into top-50 draft picks. The Seminoles had a trio of representatives participating in the festivities; kicker Ryan Fitzerald, defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, and cornerback Azareye'h Thomas.
Check out how Fitzgerald, Farmer, and Thomas performed below.
Ryan Fitzgerald, Kicker
Fitzgerald suited up for the national team, connecting on 1/2 field goals in the 22-19 defeat. He missed wide right from 57 yards in the second quarter but responded with a 39 -yard make in the third quarter. His lone miss had the distance just not the accuracy.
The All-American and Lou Groza finalist wrapped up his Seminole career by connecting on 13/13 field goals and 14/14 on extra point attempts. He was a steady presence in the kicking game over the last two years.
Joshua Farmer, Defensive Tackle
Farmer started for the national team but didn't end up recording any statistics during the showcase.
With that being said, he put together a strong week of practice and caught the eyes of multiple NFL Draft analysts. The upcoming NFL Combine will be an important period for Farmer.
Azareye'h Thomas, Cornerback
Thomas didn't suit up for the game for undisclosed reasons but it's worth noting he stood out through the week in practice. It's more than likely he decided to protect his health similar to Jermaine Johnson's path a few years ago.
With Thomas rising up draft boards, he'll have a chance to cement his status at the NFL Combine.
