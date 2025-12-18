FSU football closing in on next assistant from Big Ten college football program

Florida State was closing in on its next cornerbacks coach last week. Then, the Florida Gators and new head coach Jon Sumrall swooped in at the last minute and plucked Brandon Harris from Tallahassee.

The shocking move sent the Seminoles back into the market to find an addition to head coach Mike Norvell's staff.

With its first option off the board, Florida State has turned to a veteran assistant with no previous ties to Norvell or defensive coordinator Tony White.

FSU Expected To Hire Blue Adams As New Cornerbacks Coach

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, the Seminoles are expected to hire Michigan State secondary coach Blue Adams to coach cornerbacks at FSU. Adams spent the last two seasons with the Spartans but is looking for a new job after the program fired head coach Jonathan Smith.

Overall, Adams worked under Smith for the last seven years at Michigan State and Oregon State.

In 2025, the Spartans ranked No. 92 in the FBS in passing defense, allowing 231.1 passing yards per game and 23 total touchdown passes, while forcing five interceptions.

Florida State is in the process of finalizing a deal to hire Blue Adams as its new cornerbacks coach, sources tell @CBSSports.



Adams, whom @LaserreMatt first linked to the job, spent the last two seasons at Michigan State. pic.twitter.com/bc67RSmaSS — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 18, 2025

Adams developed three NFL Draft picks at Oregon State, including cornerback Nahshon Wright, who waas a top-100 selection in 2021. He also coached Rasul Douglas at West Virginia. Douglas has spent nearly a decade in the league and won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 46-year-old has been coaching at the FBS level since 2016, when he joined West Virginia as the cornerbacks coach. He worked at South Florida for two seasons before his most recent stops at Michigan State and Oregon State.

Adams had a four-year stint in the NFL as an assistant defensive backs coach with the Miami Dolphins. He gained early experience as a coach at Purdue and Northern Iowa.

A Miami native, Adams spent his college playing career at Cincinnati. He was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2003. Adams played in multiple professional leagues, such as the NFL, NFL Europe, and the Canadian Football League.

Adams reportedly made $525K in 2025.

