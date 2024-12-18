Jacksonville Jaguars Sign Former Florida State Star Linebacker
The road less traveled. That's where former Florida State star linebacker Kalen DeLoach found himself after not being selected during the 2024 NFL Draft. It came as a surprise considering his performance in Tallahassee and impressive athletic testing at the annual combine in Indianapolis.
It didn't take long for DeLoach to land with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. However, he was cut by the team twice, once at the conclusion of training camp while he was dealing with an injury and a second time after a brief stint on the practice squad.
On Tuesday, DeLoach got another opportunity in the NFL as the Jacksonville Jaguars signed the rookie linebacker to their practice squad. The Jaguars had a spot open up after the Detroit Lions signed Anthony Pittman to their active roster off Jacksonville's practice squad.
The Jaguars are sitting at 3-11 and firmly out of playoff contention with three games remaining. There's a chance that DeLoach could earn himself a promotion to the 53-man roster to make his professional debut before the conclusion of the season.
DeLoach battled a groin injury in training camp but showed promise when he was healthy, consistently working with the starters and second team. He recorded seven tackles in two preseason games, including five stops against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Maybe that's part of the reason why the franchise decided to give him a look.
The Georgia native is coming off a noteworthy career at Florida State where he totaled 212 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two interceptions, 11 pass deflections, and a defensive touchdown.
DeLoach was a crucial leader on the field and in the locker room as he helped guide the Seminoles to back-to-back double-digit win seasons during his final two years with the program. DeLoach was named a second-team All-ACC selection in 2023 as Florida State took home its first ACC Championship in nine years.
