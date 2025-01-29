Pitt Football's schedule release includes funny Jameis Winston reference for FSU game
As schedule releases get more interesting, creative, and funny every year, the Pittsburgh football media team has provided a truly unique experience to share the list of their 2025 opponents.
While teams like UCF have used Homer from "The Simpsons" to sing their schedule in the style of Taylor Swift (it's quite strange but entertaining, I'll include it below), Pitt has partnered with Caliente Pizza & Drafthouse to release a different slice of pie relating to the scheduled game for the season.
For instance, the pizza place made "The Orange" pie, which includes orange chicken, fried rice, and orange slices on the pizza.
For Florida State, however, Caliente Pizza & Drafthouse made "The Nole," which is less creative, but more daring.
On "The Nole" pizza, it's just a cheese pizza with crab legs. That's it.
Look for yourself below:
The crab legs are in reference to the infamous scenario in which former Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston allegedly stole some crab legs from a Publix supermarket chain in Tallahassee. Winston was not criminally charged and instead received a citation and 20 hours of community service.
Winston recently embraced his crab leg stardom as he landed an endorsement with Fulton Fish Market. He did an advertisement in which customers can receive one pound of crab legs with a $250 purchase.
Not quite as free as they were back in 2014, but for the Super Bowl in New Orleans of all places, some could be taking advantage of this deal.
Also, for good measure, here's UCF's schedule release from 2024 as promised:
