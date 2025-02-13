Jameis Winston names NFL teams he’d like to play for in 2025
It's crazy to say it but nearly ten years have passed since former Florida State star Jameis Winston was selected No. 1 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. Winston's professional career has provided plenty of entertaining moments on and off the field during his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, and Cleveland Browns.
Following one season with the Browns, Winston is slated to be a free agent once again. He stepped in as the starting quarterback for the team following Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury and likely earned some suitors in the process. Winston completed 181/296 passes for 2,121 yards with 13 touchdowns to 12 interceptions while adding a touchdown on the ground.
Winston was on full display during Super Bowl LIX as a digital correspondent for FOX Sports. He watched the big game in the stands alongside comedian and FSU alum, Bert Kreischer. During the antics - which were far more entertaining than Philadelphia's blowout victory - Kreischer asked Winston which city he wanted to play in next season.
It didn't take long for him to name a few such as New Orleans, New York, Los Angeles, Tennessee [Nashville], or Houston. He's clearly got aspirations for where he would like to end up.
"I'm a free agent, man, so I'm looking for a team to play with. I would like to be here [New Orleans] but if not either New York or LA, bro. Or, like, just be in the south and go to like Tennessee or something. I wouldn't mind Houston either," Winston said. "I want to be in a vibrant city man, like, Cleveland was nice but I would love to have my family stay in downtown Nashville, downtown Houston, just living in a city like that."
Winston previously played for the Saints following his time with the Buccaneers. New York and Tennessee have both been projected as possible landing spots for him in free agency.
The former five-star prospect signed with Florida State as a five-star prospect in the 2012 class under former head coach Jimbo Fisher. After sitting behind EJ Manuel during his first year on campus, he burst onto the national scene as a redshirt freshman, guiding the Seminoles to an undefeated record and a victory against Auburn in the final BCS National Championship. Winston became the youngest Heisman Trophy winner at the time, completing 257/384 passes for 4,057 yards with 40 touchdowns to ten interceptions while rushing for 219 yards and four more scores.
Winston finished his college career with a 26-1 overall record as a starter with the lone defeat coming his final appearance with the Seminoles in the College Football Playoff against Oregon. He is tied for second in program history in career passing touchdowns (65) and sits third in career passing yards (7,964). He ranks first in single-season touchdown passes (40). Winston had his jersey retired by Florida State in 2023.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
DL DeMarcus Walker - Chicago Bears
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
