Jameis Winston names NFL teams he’d like to play for in 2025

Winston is slated to be a free agent this offseason and is looking for a new franchise to call home.

Dec 15, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) throws the ball during warm ups against the Kansas City Chiefs at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) throws the ball during warm ups against the Kansas City Chiefs at Huntington Bank Field.
It's crazy to say it but nearly ten years have passed since former Florida State star Jameis Winston was selected No. 1 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. Winston's professional career has provided plenty of entertaining moments on and off the field during his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, and Cleveland Browns.

Following one season with the Browns, Winston is slated to be a free agent once again. He stepped in as the starting quarterback for the team following Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury and likely earned some suitors in the process. Winston completed 181/296 passes for 2,121 yards with 13 touchdowns to 12 interceptions while adding a touchdown on the ground.

Winston was on full display during Super Bowl LIX as a digital correspondent for FOX Sports. He watched the big game in the stands alongside comedian and FSU alum, Bert Kreischer. During the antics - which were far more entertaining than Philadelphia's blowout victory - Kreischer asked Winston which city he wanted to play in next season.

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Jameis Winston and his wife Brieon Winston on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It didn't take long for him to name a few such as New Orleans, New York, Los Angeles, Tennessee [Nashville], or Houston. He's clearly got aspirations for where he would like to end up.

"I'm a free agent, man, so I'm looking for a team to play with. I would like to be here [New Orleans] but if not either New York or LA, bro. Or, like, just be in the south and go to like Tennessee or something. I wouldn't mind Houston either," Winston said. "I want to be in a vibrant city man, like, Cleveland was nice but I would love to have my family stay in downtown Nashville, downtown Houston, just living in a city like that."

Winston previously played for the Saints following his time with the Buccaneers. New York and Tennessee have both been projected as possible landing spots for him in free agency.

Jan 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) reacts during the game against Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The former five-star prospect signed with Florida State as a five-star prospect in the 2012 class under former head coach Jimbo Fisher. After sitting behind EJ Manuel during his first year on campus, he burst onto the national scene as a redshirt freshman, guiding the Seminoles to an undefeated record and a victory against Auburn in the final BCS National Championship. Winston became the youngest Heisman Trophy winner at the time, completing 257/384 passes for 4,057 yards with 40 touchdowns to ten interceptions while rushing for 219 yards and four more scores.

Winston finished his college career with a 26-1 overall record as a starter with the lone defeat coming his final appearance with the Seminoles in the College Football Playoff against Oregon. He is tied for second in program history in career passing touchdowns (65) and sits third in career passing yards (7,964). He ranks first in single-season touchdown passes (40). Winston had his jersey retired by Florida State in 2023.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

DL DeMarcus Walker - Chicago Bears

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

