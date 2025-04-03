Nole Gameday

Jameis Winston releases farewell message to Cleveland Brown fanbase

The former FSU QB spent one year with the Cleveland Browns in 2024.

Jackson Bakich

Dec 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) greets fans after warm-ups against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Dec 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) greets fans after warm-ups against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Former Florida State quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston has released a farewell message to the Cleveland Browns fanbase. The national champion had perhaps some of his most viral moments with the Browns, including the "iconic" snow game on Thursday Night Football against a division rival, and some hilarious interviews.

Winston stepped into a greater role once Deshaun Watson went down with an Achilles injury on Oct. 20.

Jameis' Letter To Cleveland

"Dear Cleveland, I'm so happy and grateful for everything we experienced together this past year. From day one, you welcomed my family and me with open arms — and for that, I'm forever thankful.

To the Dawg Pound: You were electric, snow or shine, highs or lows, your energy never wavered, you reminded us all what loyalty, passion, and community really look like.

This year was one of growth, service, and adaptability — not just for me personally, but for my family as well. And Cleveland, you played a major role in that. The spirit of this city, the heart of its people, and the bond we've built will always be with us.

One moment I'll never forget — beating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football in what turned out to be the most iconic snow game in NFL history. The energy, the emotion, the unity — we all felt it. That night was Cleveland at its finest.

To the amazing men and women who make this city special: Thank you. You've made a lasting impact on our lives, helping us rise to a greater calling — one rooted in unity, service, and love.

Wishing you continued blessings, prosperity, and nothing but the best.

With deep gratitude, Jameis Winston."

The NFL veteran recently signed a 2-year, $8 million contract with the New York Giants. He can earn as high as $16 million with incentives.

