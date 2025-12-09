Jameis Winston takes a subtle jab at FSU football while praising women's soccer

The No. 3 Florida State women's soccer team walked off the field with the Women's College Cup on Monday after defeating No. 1 Stanford, 1-0. The win marked FSU's third National Championship in the last five years and fifth overall in program history.

While the soccer team has consistently competed for championships, the football team has fallen short of expectations over the past few years.

Former Florida State star quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston wasn't shy to praise the newly crowned National Champions, with Wrianna Hudson scoring the game-sealing goal in the final minutes of the matchup, but he also didn't shy away from what seemed to contrast FSU football's 5-7 season.

Praise for Champions, Perspective in Football

Thank you @FSUSoccer for you consistently being our best football team over the years! https://t.co/T1QWd8nHV2 — Jameis Winston (@Jaboowins) December 9, 2025

A Familiar Name Chimes In

Always one for the cameras, Winston praised the women's soccer team but offered what some fans could interpret as a reminder of the football program's recent struggles.

"Thank you FSU Soccer, for you consistently being our best football team over the years!"

Winston helped lead the 2013 team to a BCS National Title and has had an 11-year career in the NFL. He is now playing for the New York Giants and also moonlights as an analyst for FOX. Led by Winston, 2014 was the first and only time FSU reached the College Football Playoff and has yet to hear its name called since.

Even from a distance, Winston's comments only add to what most FSU football fans already know. The results on the gridiron have changed, but the standards and expectations haven't. Whether or not his comments were aimed at the football program, he has a history of jovial banter that fits into the narrative.

Playful or critical, there is one thing for sure: Winston will always flash a smile and cheese for the cameras and show love for his university, amplifying the continued accomplishments of the women's soccer team.

