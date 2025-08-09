Jameis Winstons delivers in unexpected fashion for New York Giants
"For the people," a phrase that former FSU legend and fan favorite Jameis Winston has seemingly lived by since his days as a budding prospect out of Hueytown, Alabama.
From Heisman trophies to national championships, a No. 1 overall draft selection, to leading the league in multiple categories (both good and bad), there isn’t much Winston hasn’t done during his football career. Now entering a new chapter with the New York Giants, he looks to take another step in a journey that has been as entertaining as it has been unpredictable.
Being listed as a backup quarterback in the Giants’ unofficial depth chart won’t deter Winston from finding ways to contribute and win over the locker room. His charisma, combined with a knack for creating memorable moments, has long been part of his appeal to both teammates and fans.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll challenged his quarterbacks: hit the uprights with a pass, and the team could skip the rest of the day’s walkthroughs. In true Winston fashion, he nailed it, all while cracking jokes.
Winston Makes it Look Easy
"I do want to tell y'all, we got bible study at 3:30 during the snack period," He called out. "And y'all's faith is gonna determine me hitting this."
When the ball clanged perfectly off the uprights, the sideline erupted. Helmets slapped, voices rose, and Winston, arms in the air, shouted in celebration. It was the kind of moment that reminded everyone why he remains one of football’s most dynamic personalities and a player who can blend competition and comedy in the same breath.
While he laughed and asked which of his teammates were going to bible study, for Winston, these moments are more than just jokes. They’re a way of connecting, of setting a tone in the building.
For a player who’s had both highs and lows on the biggest stages, moments like this show why Winston continues to earn respect in every locker room he enters. Whether it’s making plays on the field or keeping spirits high, Winston has always been, and continues to be, for the people.
Winston is currently on a two-year $8 million contract with the New York Giants, and maybe his next viral moment will be a crab boil in Tallahassee.
