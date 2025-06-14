Top FSU football target commits to rival Florida Gators

Nole Gameday

The Seminoles have suffered a setback on the recruiting trail.

Dustin Lewis

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell holds his head between his legs during the second half against the Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]
Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell holds his head between his legs during the second half against the Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] / Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK
Florida State was dealt a setback on the recruiting trail to end off the week.

The Seminoles beat out the Gators for a top prospect on Thursday, now Florida has responded with a victory of its own.

On Friday, four-star running back Carsyn Baker announced he was committing to Florida over Florida State, South Carolina, and Ohio State.

The Seminoles got the final visit leading up to his decision as Baker was in Tallahassee last weekend. Obviously, that didn't matter with the blue-chip recruit going off the board to the Gators.

Baker was one of Florida State's top targets in the backfield. Head coach Mike Norvell continues to search for another recruit to add alongside four-star running back Amari Thomas.

As a junior, Baker rushed 145 times for 1,282 yards and 13 touchdowns while catching nine passes for 89 yards. He rushed for 100+ yards in six games, including a season-high eight carries for 149 yards and a touchdown in a 52-16 victory against Mays High School on August 23.

The 6-foot-0.5, 195-pound running back is regarded as the No. 187 overall prospect, the No. 15 RB, and the No. 22 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Florida State holds 11 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 30 in the country.

Other targets at running back include four-star Derrek Cooper, four-star Ezavier Crowell, and four-star Jae Lamar.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams

Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes

Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas

Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton Jr.

Sophomore Kam Davis

Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks

Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson

True Freshman Ousmane Kromah

Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

