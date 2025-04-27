New England Patriots agree to deal with former FSU Football defender
The New England Patriots selected former Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Now, they'll be adding another Seminole to their roster.
According to IV Life Management, former FSU linebacker Cam Riley has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Patriots. Riley wasn't selected during the draft but the intriguing defender will still get an opportunity to showcase himself at the professional level.
Riley is coming off his only season with the Seminoles. He transferred into the program last summer and moved from defensive end to linebacker. Riley appeared in all 12 games and made one start, totaling 47 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection.
The Alabama native had a season-high ten tackles against Boston College - one of three games where a Seminole defender recorded 10+ tackles last fall.
Riley wasn't invited to the NFL Combine, though he did have a solid showing at Florida State's Pro Day, recording a 4.64 40-yard dash, 4.45 shuttle, 7.18 3-cone drill, 32" vertical, 10'01" broad jump, and 19 bench-press reps.
The 6-foot-5, 237-pound linebacker began his college career in the SEC with Auburn. During his four years with the Tigers, Riley appeared in 46 games and made ten starts. He totaled 120 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, and two pass deflections.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
