New England Patriots agree to deal with former FSU Football defender

The former Seminole will get a shot with the Patriots.

Dustin Lewis

Jan 17, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; A New England Patriots helmet sits on a table prior to a press conference at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Jan 17, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; A New England Patriots helmet sits on a table prior to a press conference at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The New England Patriots selected former Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Now, they'll be adding another Seminole to their roster.

According to IV Life Management, former FSU linebacker Cam Riley has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Patriots. Riley wasn't selected during the draft but the intriguing defender will still get an opportunity to showcase himself at the professional level.

Riley is coming off his only season with the Seminoles. He transferred into the program last summer and moved from defensive end to linebacker. Riley appeared in all 12 games and made one start, totaling 47 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection.

The Alabama native had a season-high ten tackles against Boston College - one of three games where a Seminole defender recorded 10+ tackles last fall.

Riley wasn't invited to the NFL Combine, though he did have a solid showing at Florida State's Pro Day, recording a 4.64 40-yard dash, 4.45 shuttle, 7.18 3-cone drill, 32" vertical, 10'01" broad jump, and 19 bench-press reps.

The 6-foot-5, 237-pound linebacker began his college career in the SEC with Auburn. During his four years with the Tigers, Riley appeared in 46 games and made ten starts. He totaled 120 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, and two pass deflections.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage.

