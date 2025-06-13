New Orleans Saints sign former Florida State star RB to strengthen backfield
The majority of teams around the NFL wrapped up mandatory minicamp this week. While fans are impatiently waiting for the beginning of training camp and the preseason, this was still an important period for players on the fringe of the roster or still looking for a guaranteed contract to stand out.
Former Florida State running back Cam Akers has been searching for a home throughout the offseason. After trying out for the New Orleans Saints this week, Akers will be sticking around in the NFC to start off the 2025 season.
READ MORE: Florida State lands four-star wideout Brandon Bennett over Gators and Bulldogs
According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Saints signed Akers to their roster on Friday. The veteran joins a running back room that includes Alvin Kamara, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kendre Miller, Devin Neal, Marcus Yams, Velus Jones Jr., and Xazavian Valladay. While Kamara will more than likely continue to hold onto his starting duties, Akers will be battling for a role in the rotation.
Last season with the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings, he proved to be a valuable complementary back with the ability to contribute on the ground and through the air. Akers is also back healthy after dealing with two Achilles tears in three years.
It's been a long road for Akers to climb but this is beginning to turn into a legitimate comeback story.
Akers will still have to make the Saints' 53-man roster so he'll need to continue his strong performance when training camp begins.
During his five years in the NFL, he's rushed 502 times for 2,025 yards and 13 touchdowns. Akers won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams.
Reflecting On Cam Akers' Career At Florida State
A five-star prospect in the 2017 class, Akers signed with Florida State over in-state Ole Miss and programs such as Alabama, LSU, and Tennessee. He joined the program under former head coach Jimbo Fisher but stuck with the Seminoles after Willie Taggart was hired.
Akers broke Dalvin Cook's freshman rushing record during his first season on campus, accumulating 1,024 yards and seven touchdowns. He led Florida State in rushing in three consecutive seasons. That included a breakout campaign in 2019 where he rushed 231 times for 1,144 yards and 14 touchdowns while catching 30 passes for 225 yards and four more scores. Akers was named second-team All-ACC for his performance.
The Mississippi native was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. Akers ranks No. 6 in program history in career rushing yards (2,874) and No. 8 in touchdowns (27).
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
RB Cam Akers - New Orleans Saints
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
READ MORE: Coveted recruiting target has disappointing news for Florida State football
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok