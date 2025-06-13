Nole Gameday

New Orleans Saints sign former Florida State star RB to strengthen backfield

The former Seminole has found a new home in the NFL.

Dec 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Cam Akers (27) celebrates his catch against Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Cam Akers (27) celebrates his catch against Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
The majority of teams around the NFL wrapped up mandatory minicamp this week. While fans are impatiently waiting for the beginning of training camp and the preseason, this was still an important period for players on the fringe of the roster or still looking for a guaranteed contract to stand out.

Former Florida State running back Cam Akers has been searching for a home throughout the offseason. After trying out for the New Orleans Saints this week, Akers will be sticking around in the NFC to start off the 2025 season.

According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Saints signed Akers to their roster on Friday. The veteran joins a running back room that includes Alvin Kamara, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kendre Miller, Devin Neal, Marcus Yams, Velus Jones Jr., and Xazavian Valladay. While Kamara will more than likely continue to hold onto his starting duties, Akers will be battling for a role in the rotation.

Last season with the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings, he proved to be a valuable complementary back with the ability to contribute on the ground and through the air. Akers is also back healthy after dealing with two Achilles tears in three years.

It's been a long road for Akers to climb but this is beginning to turn into a legitimate comeback story.

Akers will still have to make the Saints' 53-man roster so he'll need to continue his strong performance when training camp begins.

During his five years in the NFL, he's rushed 502 times for 2,025 yards and 13 touchdowns. Akers won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams.

Reflecting On Cam Akers' Career At Florida State

A five-star prospect in the 2017 class, Akers signed with Florida State over in-state Ole Miss and programs such as Alabama, LSU, and Tennessee. He joined the program under former head coach Jimbo Fisher but stuck with the Seminoles after Willie Taggart was hired.

Akers broke Dalvin Cook's freshman rushing record during his first season on campus, accumulating 1,024 yards and seven touchdowns. He led Florida State in rushing in three consecutive seasons. That included a breakout campaign in 2019 where he rushed 231 times for 1,144 yards and 14 touchdowns while catching 30 passes for 225 yards and four more scores. Akers was named second-team All-ACC for his performance.

The Mississippi native was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. Akers ranks No. 6 in program history in career rushing yards (2,874) and No. 8 in touchdowns (27).

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

RB Cam Akers - New Orleans Saints

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

