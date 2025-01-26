Nole Gameday

NFL Network projects Baltimore Ravens to pick former FSU standout in first round

Even in its down years, Florida State continues to send defensive backs to the NFL.

Jackson Bakich

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA;Florida State Seminoles defensive back Azareye'h Thomas (20) reacts after the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In the first 2025 mock draft from NFL Network media analyst Daniel Jeremiah, former Florida State standout cornerback Azareye'h Thomas was placed as a late first-round pick, headed to the Baltimore Ravens at No. 27.

Jeremiah wrote this of the Ravens' pick and of Azareye'h Thomas in his article:

The Ravens double dip on drafting big, long corners after selecting Nate Wiggins last year. Thomas is a smooth, fluid athlete.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

Despite FSU's 2-10 season, Thomas provided some optimism and security on one portion of the football field. He had a career year, starting in all 12 games and totaling 52 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass deflections, and one interception. Thomas played the most snaps (755) of any Seminole and logged nearly 200 more snaps than the next closest defender (Patrick Payton, 579).

Thomas signed with Florida State in 2022 as a four-star prospect. He spent his first year under former defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson but stuck with the program when Patrick Surtain Sr. took over the room in 2023. Thomas became more of a regular contributor during his sophomore season before becoming a full-time starter in 2024.

The Florida native said this regarding FSU's lackluster season:

"A bad season don't make a bad team, a bad season don't make a bad coach, it's life. Yes, we wanted to make it to the natty, we wanted to do all this but we got hit in the mouth and life happened. So are we going to pout about it, are we going to complain or are we going to grow from it and learn from it? If you try to look at it as a loss then you ain't going to never really learn but if you look at it as a lesson you can learn, you can grow from it, you can build, and you can stack upon it."

Azareye'h Thomas

The 2025 NFL Draft takes place in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24-26.

