Jets make important announcement on former FSU star

The New York Jets officially have four former Seminoles on their roster.

The Florida State Seminoles did not produce a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after doing so in two of the past three years.

With that being said, they did have a pair of former standouts selected who both forewent their final seasons of college eligibility to head to the pros. After going through the draft process, cornerback Azareye'h Thomas was selected in the third round by the New York Jets while the New England Patriots swooped up defensive tackle Joshua Farmer in the third round.

On Thursday, the Jets announced that they have officially signed Thomas to his four-year rookie contract.

"I was excited to say the least, just blessed, and just thankful the Lord led me here." Thomas said according to the team. "I'm physical, I'm going to smother you, I'm going to lock down my side of the field and I'm a great teammate."

Thomas is the fourth former Seminole on the roster, joining outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson II, defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, and wide receiver Ontaria Wilson. Jets quarterback Jordan Travis, who had a highlight-reel career at Florida State, recently retired due to a leg injury he suffered late in his college playing days.

Last season, Thomas stepped into a full-time starting role for the first time at Florida State. He was named an All-ACC honorable mention after totaling 52 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass deflections, and one interception. Thomas ran a 4.58 40-yard dash and a 4.21 shuttle at FSU's Pro Day in March.

Thomas takes the field for the first time with the Jets during rookie minicamp which will span from Friday, May 9, to Sunday, May 11.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

