Jets make important announcement on former FSU star
The Florida State Seminoles did not produce a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after doing so in two of the past three years.
With that being said, they did have a pair of former standouts selected who both forewent their final seasons of college eligibility to head to the pros. After going through the draft process, cornerback Azareye'h Thomas was selected in the third round by the New York Jets while the New England Patriots swooped up defensive tackle Joshua Farmer in the third round.
On Thursday, the Jets announced that they have officially signed Thomas to his four-year rookie contract.
"I was excited to say the least, just blessed, and just thankful the Lord led me here." Thomas said according to the team. "I'm physical, I'm going to smother you, I'm going to lock down my side of the field and I'm a great teammate."
Thomas is the fourth former Seminole on the roster, joining outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson II, defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, and wide receiver Ontaria Wilson. Jets quarterback Jordan Travis, who had a highlight-reel career at Florida State, recently retired due to a leg injury he suffered late in his college playing days.
Last season, Thomas stepped into a full-time starting role for the first time at Florida State. He was named an All-ACC honorable mention after totaling 52 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass deflections, and one interception. Thomas ran a 4.58 40-yard dash and a 4.21 shuttle at FSU's Pro Day in March.
Thomas takes the field for the first time with the Jets during rookie minicamp which will span from Friday, May 9, to Sunday, May 11.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
