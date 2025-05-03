Super Bowl champ fires major praise toward former FSU standout
Florida State had two players selected during the 2025 NFL Draft and countless others sign undrafted free agent deals with teams.
The next crop of Seminoles are preparing for their time in the league and while there aren't as many from a year ago, a few talented standouts from Tallahassee could make an early impact on Sundays.
READ MORE: Florida State adds USC Trojans transfer Jarvis Boatwright to defensive backfield
In the days following the draft, former Florida State star safety and Super Bowl XXXVII Champion, Dexter Jackson, spoke with Roto Grinders' Ben Mendelowitz to break down the festivities while highlighting a few of the rookies who were selected.
Jackson is a big fan of the New England Patriots drafting defensive tackle Joshua Farmer in the fourth round out of FSU. He believes Farmer will learn a lot from new Patriots head coach, Mike Vrabel.
"Farmer brings a lot to the Patriots’ defense. I know Mike Vrabel well, so I know Farmer will be coached hard and he’ll be coached well," Jackson said. "From playing under Bill Belichick, Vrabel knows the Xs and Os and he knows what buttons to press to make guys play harder and understand the game better."
"New England is a great spot for Farmer. They are still rebuilding but have a lot of good young players, so it’s a great time for Farmer to come into the team," Jackson added. "He has the opportunity to play right away and learn from a great coach in an organization that has won six Super Bowl championships. The AFC East is not a strong division right now. If they can develop their young players, the Patriots could win this division in 2025."
Farmer stands at 6-foot-3, 312 pounds and sports 35-inch arms along with 10 1/4 hands, bringing plenty of size into the equation. He's a solid athlete as well. At the NFL Combine, Farmer posted a 5.11 40-yard dash, 29-inch vertical jump, 9'4" broad jump, and 26 bench-press reps of 225 pounds.
Jackson's praise for Farmer got somewhat bold.
"It’s cold in New England and you can’t throw the ball 60 times, so you have to try and run," Jackson said. "So, for them to go out and get a bigger guy in Farmer, who can plug the hole but also still get pressure on the quarterback up front, it’s a great selection."
"When you take his intangibles, tape, and skill set into consideration and combine that with the situation he is in being coached by Vrabel in a cold environment where he could play right away, Farmer could be a future Defensive Player of the Year," Jackson continued. "Maybe I’m a little biased because he’s coming from Florida State, but they do have a history of creating great NFL defensive players."
During his four seasons at Florida State, Farmer made 42 appearances and started in 25 games. He totaled 80 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass deflections. Farmer tied a career-high with five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack in FSU's victory on the road against Clemson in 2023. He was a starter on the ACC Championship team that same season.
Farmer will get a chance to take the field with the Patriots at rookie minicamp later this month.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
READ MORE: Ex-Florida State WR joining forces with Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok