Two Former FSU Football Defensive Standouts Selected For Pro Bowl
Two former Florida State football players—safety Derwin James and linebacker Jared Verse—have been named National Football League Pro Bowlers for the 2024 season. This is James’ fourth Pro Bowl selection since he arrived in the league in 2018 and Verse’s first selection as it is his rookie year.
READ MORE: Florida State Involved With Five-Star Offensive Lineman Committed To Alabama
Interestingly enough, James was also selected for the Pro Bowl in his rookie season. Both James and Verse play in Los Angeles for different franchises (Chargers and Rams, respectively) despite coming from FSU.
As for the veteran, James ranks second on the Chargers with 90 tackles (58 solo) this season, adding single-season career highs in sacks (5.5) and tackles for loss while also recording six pass breakups, an interception, and a fumble recovery. Moreover, James is the only defensive back in the NFL this season to have 85 tackles, three sacks, an interception, and five passes defensed, per the team.
Furthermore, Verse has recorded 4.5 sacks and 65 total tackles, both of which are fourth-most on the team. His 11 tackles for loss are second-most. He also has two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 18 QB hits while starting in every regular season game so far.
He currently leads all rookies in pressures (74), hurries (53), and quarterback hits (18) and is tied for second in tackles for loss (11) and fifth in sacks (4.5). League-wide, Verse is tied for second in hurries (53), fourth in pressures (74), tied for sixth in fumble recoveries (two), and tied for 26th in tackles for loss (11). In Week 16, Verse joined teammate Braden Fiske (fellow Florida State Seminole) as the only rookies to record at least 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in franchise history, per the team.
When Verse was told he was selected for the Pro Bowl, he immediately didn’t get the message. He told this story in front of the media on Thursday.
I thought I was getting fired. I took a nap after practice, and I got three calls from coach McVay, I’m like, oh sh--, like, I’m getting fired, like, oh my God. I’m like, I don’t know what I did, I thought I was doing pretty good,” said Verse. “I called him; he’s like, yeah, you made the Pro Bowl. I’m like, oh sh--. It was really surreal, it felt amazing – relief at first, though. But it felt good.”
Both the Chargers and Rams have clinched playoff berths.
READ MORE: Ex-FSU Offensive Coordinator Played Pivotal Role in Five-Star OL's Flip to LSU
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Six Former FSU Basketball Players File Lawsuit Against Leonard Hamilton Over NIL Payments
• Linebacker Transfer From ACC Program To Visit Florida State
• Florida State True Freshman Defender Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
• Former FSU DT Leads NFL Rookies In Sacks, Climbs LA Rams History Books