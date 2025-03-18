Commanders projected to draft former FSU Football star in first round
In his third first-round mock draft, NFL Network media analyst Daniel Jeremiah has former Florida State standout cornerback Azareye'h Thomas as the 29th overall pick, going off the board to the Washington Commanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Reid wrote this of Azareye'h Thomas in his article:
"Thomas is a long, rangy cornerback who can match up with some of the bigger receivers in the NFC East."- Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network
Jeremiah did not include Thomas in his second mock draft but had him going 27th overall to the Baltimore Ravens in his first prediction.
ESPN's Jordan Reid recently released his top-50 prospects list heading into the draft and placed Thomas at the No. 33 position, making the former Seminole the fifth-highest-ranked cornerback in the draft behind Travis Hunter (Colorado), Will Johnson (Michigan), Jahdae Barron (Texas), and Shavon Revel Jr. (East Carolina).
Despite FSU's 2-10 season, Thomas provided some optimism and security on one portion of the football field. He had a career year, starting in all 12 games and totaling 52 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass deflections, and one interception. Thomas played the most snaps (755) of any Seminole and logged nearly 200 more snaps than the next closest defender (Patrick Payton, 579).
If Thomas is selected in the first round, it will be the second year in a row that the Seminoles have produced a top-32 pick.
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24-26.
