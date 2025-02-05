Washington Commanders sign former Florida State offensive lineman, National Champion to futures contract
The Washington Commanders made an improbable run to the NFC Championship behind rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and first-year head coach Dan Quinn. The franchise is set up for a bright future moving forward into a period where they'll be in a position to compete for the coming years.
For now, it's the offseason, and the Commanders are focused on the next step. Rosters are currently up to the 90-man limit, meaning practice squad and fringe players are locking in their homes for the immediate future.
On Tuesday, Washington announced it was signing veteran offensive lineman Bobby Hart to a reserve/futures contract. These are typically minimum deals that allow a franchise to reserve a player's rights and prevent them from joining another team.
Hart just wrapped up his tenth season at the NFL level, signing with the Commanders as a member of the practice squad in October. He stuck with the team for the remainder of the year but didn't end up making an appearance in a game. Hart has spent time with eight different franchises and appeared in 98 games, making 67 starts.
Back from 2018-20, Hart started in 45 of his 46 appearances with the Cincinnati Bengals. He's a veteran presence who can at least be somewhat reliable if asked to enter the game.
The 30-year-old was originally selected by the New York Giants in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Outside of the Commanders, Bengals, and Giants, he's spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, and Tennessee Titans.
Hart spent his college career at Florida State, suiting up for the program for four seasons from 2011-14. He was just 17 years old during his first season on campus and still ended up starting nine games at right tackle. Hart started 28 consecutive games from 2013-14 to conclude his time in Tallahassee.
The Florida native was Florida State's starting right tackle during the run to the 2013 National Championship victory against Auburn. He saw action in 47 games with the Seminoles, making 37 starts. Hart was an All-ACC honorable mention in 2013 and a third-team All-ACC selection in 2014.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
DL DeMarcus Walker - Chicago Bears
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
