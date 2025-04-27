Washington Commanders sign prized FSU Football defender after draft
The Florida State Seminoles sent multiple players into the NFL during this year's draft class, including cornerback Azareye'h Thomas (pick No. 73, New York Jets) and defensive tackle Joshua Farmer (pick No. 137, New England Patriots). The 'Noles also saw All-American placekicker Ryan Fitzgerald land with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei touch down in Los Angeles with the Chargers.
The latest of FSU's haul into the next level is defensive back Fentrell Cypress II, who will reportedly end up with the Washington Commanders, per The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler.
Cypress transferred from Virginia to FSU ahead of the 2023 season. He's appeared in 42 games over his collegiate career, totaling 125 tackles, 27 passes defended, four tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, and one interception.
The Rock Hill, South Carolina native posted impressive numbers at Florida State’s Pro Day, clocking a 4.43-second 40-yard dash, recording a 38-inch vertical jump, and a 10-foot-3 broad jump. He also ran a 6.84-second three-cone drill, ranking above average for the cornerback position.
An All-ACC honoree, he suffered a season-ending injury in 2024 that limited him to nine games, but the Commanders appear to be confident in his health.
The Commanders drafted Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos with the No. 61 pick in the second round, who is considered an 'elite corner' by Pro Football Focus, and the two will join star corner Marshon Lattimore in a secondary that allowed the third-fewest yards in the league in 2024.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
