Washington Commanders sign prized FSU Football defender after draft

Commanders add Florida State defensive playmaker to roster post-draft.

Tommy Mire

Oct 18, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Fentrell Cypress II (23) celebrates a down during the first half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Fentrell Cypress II (23) celebrates a down during the first half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles sent multiple players into the NFL during this year's draft class, including cornerback Azareye'h Thomas (pick No. 73, New York Jets) and defensive tackle Joshua Farmer (pick No. 137, New England Patriots). The 'Noles also saw All-American placekicker Ryan Fitzgerald land with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei touch down in Los Angeles with the Chargers.

The latest of FSU's haul into the next level is defensive back Fentrell Cypress II, who will reportedly end up with the Washington Commanders, per The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler.

Cypress transferred from Virginia to FSU ahead of the 2023 season. He's appeared in 42 games over his collegiate career, totaling 125 tackles, 27 passes defended, four tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, and one interception.

The Rock Hill, South Carolina native posted impressive numbers at Florida State’s Pro Day, clocking a 4.43-second 40-yard dash, recording a 38-inch vertical jump, and a 10-foot-3 broad jump. He also ran a 6.84-second three-cone drill, ranking above average for the cornerback position.

An All-ACC honoree, he suffered a season-ending injury in 2024 that limited him to nine games, but the Commanders appear to be confident in his health.

The Commanders drafted Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos with the No. 61 pick in the second round, who is considered an 'elite corner' by Pro Football Focus, and the two will join star corner Marshon Lattimore in a secondary that allowed the third-fewest yards in the league in 2024.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

