With heart and history, FSU Legend Charlie Ward steps into role at FAMU

The former FSU star has big plans for the program and the community.

Tommy Mire

Heisman trophy winner and former NBA player Charlie Ward speaks at an introductory press conference as the new head basketball coach for FAMU at the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center Monday, April 21, 2025.
Heisman trophy winner and former NBA player Charlie Ward speaks at an introductory press conference as the new head basketball coach for FAMU at the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center Monday, April 21, 2025.
In this story:

It was an emotional moment for former Florida State star and New York Knicks' point guard Chalrie Ward as he donned a Florida A&M baseball cap while stepping up to the podium. Ward, a Heisman Trophy quarterback and successful pro-baller, was recently hired as the head basketball coach to help recover a Rattler program coming off a 14-17 (10-8 SWAC) record.

"This is a tough moment for me," Ward said during his introductory press conference as he thanked the FAMU leadership for his opportunity. "I've been trying to figure out how I was going to make it through this without having some sort of emotional time... AD Suggs, you're one of the main reasons why I am standing here today, and I'm grateful for that opportunity that you've provided for me."

Ward became FAMU's 16th head coach, succeeding Patrick Crarey, who left after one year. Although winning seems to always be on the mind of the 1993 National Champion, his focus is based on the community and development of the players and students surrounding him while representing the Historically Black Colleges and Universities with pride.

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Charlie Ward (17) runs with the ball against Miami
Oct 9, 1993; Tallahassee, FL, USA: FILE PHOTO; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Charlie Ward (17) runs with the ball against Miami at Doak Campbell Stadium. FSU defeated Miami 28-10

"Our goal as a program would be to focus on the whole athlete by providing them opportunities and professional development, community outreach, team bonding, and being leaders on campus. We will develop men of character and integrity so they can reach whatever goal they set," Ward continued. "I'm committed to building a team that competes hard, plays with discipline, and represents FAMU with pride."

As Ward thanked his family for their sacrifices throughout his career, he noted that he "was born a Rattler." Ward's parents met on the FAMU campus 65 years ago, and his older sister is an FAMU alumna.

"We're dedicated to Tallahassee, and we are invested in serving the community that has given us so much as our family." Ward continued.

Ward has been a pillar of whatever community he sets his roots in and Tallahassee is no different. He doesn't view the FAMU coaching position as a "stepping stone" but as a bigger microphone to project positivity and vibrance in the community.

"We are currently under the development of a Champions Ranch which will offer multi-generation athletics, education, recreation, wellness, performance arts, and life skills. It will be a destination for youths and families to play, and so much more right here in Tallahassee."

After spending seven seasons coaching men's basketball at Florida High, Ward's commitment to furthering those around him has stayed strong. He guided Florida High to a 147-49 record over his tenure as their head basketball coach, leading them to a 2022 FHSAA 3A state championship, marking the school's first state title in boys' basketball since 1963. 

Ward was adamant in saying that the lead gig with the Rattlers was "the only job he was willing to take" because of the outreach programs and Champions Ranch they were building.

There are still some major shifts in the Rattler basketball program as Ward fills out his coaching staff and goes through his roster. One thing is for sure, though: the city of Tallahassee continues to hold on to a valuable citizen, and FAMU has potentially made a slam-dunk hire.

