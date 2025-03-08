Nole Gameday

4-star offensive lineman announces commitment date with FSU Football among finalists

The Seminoles are one of seven finalists for the talented offensive lineman.

Florida State is in the hunt for multiple offensive linemen in its 2026 class. Position coach Herb Hand is taking the necessary steps to rebuild a room that disappointed in a big way last fall.

Earlier this week, four-star offensive lineman Zyon Guiles revealed that he plans to make his commitment later this month. Guiles will announce his decision on March 21 with FSU, Florida, Georgia, Clemson, Alabama, South Carolina, and Tennessee in the running.

It's worth noting that Guiles has not been in Tallahassee since the Seminoles made plenty of notable coaching changes, including the hire of Hand and offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn. Guiles picked up an offer from the Seminoles when he was in town last summer.

Guiles has yet to publicly lock in an official visit for Florida State. Considering the lack of visits, the Seminoles probably won't land his initial commitment in a few weeks, though the unexpected is always a possibility.

The South Carolina native has reportedly scheduled official visits to Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Clemson, and Auburn.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 157 overall prospect, the No. 14 OT, and the No. 3 recruit in South Carolina in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and are in contention for multiple other offensive linemen.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

