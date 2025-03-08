4-star offensive lineman announces commitment date with FSU Football among finalists
Florida State is in the hunt for multiple offensive linemen in its 2026 class. Position coach Herb Hand is taking the necessary steps to rebuild a room that disappointed in a big way last fall.
Earlier this week, four-star offensive lineman Zyon Guiles revealed that he plans to make his commitment later this month. Guiles will announce his decision on March 21 with FSU, Florida, Georgia, Clemson, Alabama, South Carolina, and Tennessee in the running.
It's worth noting that Guiles has not been in Tallahassee since the Seminoles made plenty of notable coaching changes, including the hire of Hand and offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn. Guiles picked up an offer from the Seminoles when he was in town last summer.
READ MORE: Sacramento Kings veteran big man reacts to assistant coach departing for FSU Basketball job
Guiles has yet to publicly lock in an official visit for Florida State. Considering the lack of visits, the Seminoles probably won't land his initial commitment in a few weeks, though the unexpected is always a possibility.
The South Carolina native has reportedly scheduled official visits to Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Clemson, and Auburn.
The 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 157 overall prospect, the No. 14 OT, and the No. 3 recruit in South Carolina in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and are in contention for multiple other offensive linemen.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
READ MORE: Florida Gators QB takes shot at FSU Football’s stadium atmosphere
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Former LSU standout gives major props to ex-FSU DE Jared Verse at NFL Combine
• FSU defensive tackle goes viral during NFL Combine 40-yard dash
• Former FSU Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald showcases accuracy at 2025 NFL Combine
• Best photos of former FSU stars Azareye'h Thomas, Joshua Farmer, and Ryan Fitzgerald at 2025 NFL Combine