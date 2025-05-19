Nole Gameday

5-star WR has eyes on FSU in new recruiting development

A massive opportunity for the Seminoles.

Dustin Lewis

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell smiles to the crowd after the game against the Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]
Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell smiles to the crowd after the game against the Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] / Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Florida State is getting closer and closer to the beginning of a crucial summer on the recruiting front. Later this month and into June, the Seminoles will be bringing in over 50 recruits for their official visits to Tallahassee.

This will be a massive opportunity for FSU's coaching staff to continue stacking up #Tribe26. As of now, the class sits inside of the top-25 with plenty of room to grow.

READ MORE: Former FSU football QB signs with new team

With that being said, the Seminoles have yet to add a five-star prospect into the fold. They'll get to take a shot at a few highly-regarded recruits over the next few weeks.

There's a new development to watch for Florida State. Five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell recently set an official visit with the program that will span June 15-17, per On3.

This could be big for the Seminoles as Russell hasn't been on campus since March of 2024. Since then, a lot has changed at Florida State with the program hiring wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. to replace Ron Dugans.

Russell is an elite talent who could make an instant impact at the college level. He's also set official visit to Florida with Miami, LSU, and Syracuse among the countless other programs in pursuit.

As a junior, Russell led Miami Northwestern High School to a state championship. He caught 39 passes for 704 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding two scores on the ground. Russell also plays basketball at the prep level where he averaged 15.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game.

Earlier this offseason, four-star safety and Florida State commitment, Tedarius Hughes, transferred to Miami Northwestern. Hughes and Russell will be teammates this fall.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 21 overall prospect, the No. 3 WR, and the No. 2 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 23 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star wide receiver Efrem White and four-star wide receiver Darryon Willias.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell

Senior Squirrel White

Junior Duce Robinson

Sophomore Lawayne McCoy

Sophomore BJ Gibson

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore

Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier

Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez

True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey

True Freshman Jayvan Boggs

True Freshman Teriq Mallory

READ MORE: FSU football officially announces kickoff time against Alabama

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting