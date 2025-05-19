5-star WR has eyes on FSU in new recruiting development
Florida State is getting closer and closer to the beginning of a crucial summer on the recruiting front. Later this month and into June, the Seminoles will be bringing in over 50 recruits for their official visits to Tallahassee.
This will be a massive opportunity for FSU's coaching staff to continue stacking up #Tribe26. As of now, the class sits inside of the top-25 with plenty of room to grow.
With that being said, the Seminoles have yet to add a five-star prospect into the fold. They'll get to take a shot at a few highly-regarded recruits over the next few weeks.
There's a new development to watch for Florida State. Five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell recently set an official visit with the program that will span June 15-17, per On3.
This could be big for the Seminoles as Russell hasn't been on campus since March of 2024. Since then, a lot has changed at Florida State with the program hiring wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. to replace Ron Dugans.
Russell is an elite talent who could make an instant impact at the college level. He's also set official visit to Florida with Miami, LSU, and Syracuse among the countless other programs in pursuit.
As a junior, Russell led Miami Northwestern High School to a state championship. He caught 39 passes for 704 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding two scores on the ground. Russell also plays basketball at the prep level where he averaged 15.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game.
Earlier this offseason, four-star safety and Florida State commitment, Tedarius Hughes, transferred to Miami Northwestern. Hughes and Russell will be teammates this fall.
The 6-foot-5, 195-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 21 overall prospect, the No. 3 WR, and the No. 2 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 23 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star wide receiver Efrem White and four-star wide receiver Darryon Willias.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
