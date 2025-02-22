6-foot-5 offensive lineman from Peach State schedules official visit to FSU Football, other programs
Florida State and offensive line coach Herb Hand are casting a wide net in their goal to upgrade one of the worst units in college football from a year ago. The Seminoles brought in four transfers but will need to continue adding talent to the roster that Hand can develop over the coming seasons, an aspect the program has consistently failed in for years.
Earlier this week, offensive lineman Ben Mubenga revealed that he's scheduled four official visits. According to 247Sports's Bryce Koon, Mubenga plans to check out LSU (May 30-June 1), Arkansas (June 6-8), NC State (June 13-15), and Florida State (June 20-22) this summer.
Mubenga recently named the Seminoles in his top five along with the three aforementioned schools and Louisville. A trip to Louisville hasn't been set at this time but is likely to happen at some point.
Florida State offered the Georgia native in January and he made his way to campus for a junior day in February. The Seminoles are sitting in a solid spot in this recruitment and will likely net another trip from Mubenga in the spring.
Mubenga contributed at right tackle and on defense for a Buford High School team that went 12-2 and advanced to the semifinals of the playoffs last season. He's got plenty of potential but there are a lot of options on the board for the Seminoles at this time.
The 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive tackle has not yet been ranked in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 11 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
