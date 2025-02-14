6-foot-5 offensive lineman includes Florida State in top-5 list
Florida State is focused on rebuilding its offensive line under new position coach Herb Hand. It's a process that won't be an immediate fix as the Seminoles need to add more young talent to the room that Hand and the coaching staff can mold over the coming years.
On Thursday, offensive lineman Ben Mubenga announced his top-5 schools. Florida State made the cut alongside LSU, Arkansas, NC State, and Louisville. The Seminoles have been turning up their pursuit of the rising senior as Mubenga picked up an offer from the program in January before taking an unofficial trip to campus in February.
Mubenga is scheduled to officially visit Florida State from June 20-22.
The 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive tackle has not yet been ranked in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
