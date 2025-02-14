Nole Gameday

6-foot-5 offensive lineman includes Florida State in top-5 list

The Seminoles are in pursuit of the sizable offensive lineman.

Dustin Lewis

Florida State is focused on rebuilding its offensive line under new position coach Herb Hand. It's a process that won't be an immediate fix as the Seminoles need to add more young talent to the room that Hand and the coaching staff can mold over the coming years.

On Thursday, offensive lineman Ben Mubenga announced his top-5 schools. Florida State made the cut alongside LSU, Arkansas, NC State, and Louisville. The Seminoles have been turning up their pursuit of the rising senior as Mubenga picked up an offer from the program in January before taking an unofficial trip to campus in February.

Mubenga is scheduled to officially visit Florida State from June 20-22.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive tackle has not yet been ranked in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

