Blue-Chip Running Back From Texas Includes Florida State In Top Schools List
Florida State has been busy this week with coaches on the road to meet with prospects across the country. Head coach Mike Norvell and Gus Malzahn made a trip through Texas and it's already paying dividends for the Seminoles.
On Wednesday, four-star running back Javian Osborne cut his recruitment down to ten schools. Florida State made the cut alongside Texas, Oregon, Michigan, Texas, Alabama, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Georgia, and SMU.
READ MORE: Alabama Will Have A New Starting QB When Crimson Tide Travel To Florida State In 2025
Norvell and Malzahn got a chance to sit down with Osborne on Tuesday. He's previously taken a visit to Tallahassee and took a trip to UCF when Malzahn was the head coach of the program. The Seminoles offered Osborne last May and he was most recently on campus in June.
Over the last year, Osborne has visited Michigan, Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Oregon, and Oklahoma, among others.
As a junior, Osborne rushed 156 times for 1,085 yards and 21 touchdowns while catching nine passes for 168 yards and three more scores. He had six games of 100+ yards, including a season-high 23 rushes for 214 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-46 victory against Rockwall-Heath High School on November 8.
The 5-foot-10, 195-pound running back is regarded as the No. 67 overall prospect, the No. 4 RB, and the No. 8 recruit in Texas in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 7 in the country. The Seminoles don't currently hold a pledge from a running back in #Tribe26.
READ MORE: Former FSU Football Standout Accepts Invitation To Reese's Senior Bowl
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State Adds FCS Quarterbacks Coach To Off-Field Staff
• Florida State Lands Explosive Tennessee Wide Receiver Transfer Squirrel White
• Florida State Secures Veteran Memphis Linebacker Transfer Elijah Herring
• Former FSU Defensive End, Seminole Legacy Transferring To Third School In Three Years