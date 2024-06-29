BREAKING: Four-Star Quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. Locks Down Recruitment With FSU Football
Florida State has had its quarterback in #Tribe25 committed for over a year after landing four-star Tramell Jones Jr. in the spring of 2023. However, as is the norm in high school recruiting, nothing is over until pen meets paper in December.
Throughout the last few months, the Florida Gators made a major push to flip Jones Jr. from the Seminoles. The Gators hosted him for multiple unofficial visits, including a trip earlier this month, putting some doubt into his pledge to FSU. With that being said, Jones Jr. returned to Tallahassee for his official visit and it appears he's ready to shut down his recruitment.
On Saturday, Jones Jr. announced that he was locking in with Florida State and will not consider any other programs moving forward while speaking to James Coleman on The Sports Den. This is exactly the news that head coach Mike Norvell and quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz wanted to receive with the class picking up momentum as the summer progresses. The two have built a strong connection with Jones Jr. that goes back a handful of years.
"It's an unbreakable relationship," Jones Jr. said to NoleGameday previously. "I think coach Tokarz, coach Norvell, our relationship is like no other to be honest. I'm really strong right now, 100%, so it's just great."
READ MORE: ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Skeptical of Big Ten’s Interest in Florida State
Jones Jr. has steadily improved throughout his prep career to become one of the most talented rising senior quarterbacks in the country. He's coming off a junior season where he completed 183/302 passes (60.6%) for 3,195 yards with 33 touchdowns to seven interceptions while adding a score on the ground. Jones Jr. helped lead Mandarin High School to a state championship appearance and will be looking to win it all this fall.
The Florida native participated at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles and was one of the top quarterbacks over the three day event. After his work on the 7-on-7 circuit this offseason, Jones Jr. is due for a rankings boost when the next update comes through. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him elevated to a composite blue-chip recruit before it's all said and done.
The 6-foot-0, 196-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 288 overall prospect, the No. 24 QB, and the No. 41 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven commitments in its 2025 class which ranks No. 53 in the country.
READ MORE: Crucial Tight End Target Puts FSU Football In Top-Two Alongside SEC Program
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football Ranks In Top-15 Overall Teams In EA Sports College Football 25
• Former FSU Basketball Sharpshooter Signs With San Antonio Spurs
• Off-Field Recruiting Staff Member Is No Longer With FSU Football
• Former FSU Football Defender And Son Of Seminole Legend Transfers Out Of Tallahassee