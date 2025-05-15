Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes offer one of FSU Football's top commitments
Entering the year, Florida State held onto a top-10 #Tribe26 class with optimism that haul would continue growing in the right direction under a revamped coaching staff. Things probably haven't gone exactly as head coach Mike Norvell planned.
The Seminoles have added four commitments since the calendar flipped to 2025. At the same time, FSU now sits outside the top-20 nationally and still has yet to add a quarterback after losing four-star Brady Smigiel earlier this year.
Plus, multiple members of the class are earning legitimate interest from other programs with summer on the horizon.
Three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne was offensive line coach Herb Hand's first commitment at the high school level after arriving in Tallahassee. Since then, Payne has seen his offer sheet continue to skyrocket.
On Wednesday, the Colorado Buffaloes extended Payne a scholarship. Deion Sanders might be trying to wedge his way into landing another player with ties to Florida State. After all, he brought former Seminole wide receiver Hykeem Williams to Boulder last month.
Payne seems to be solid but nothing is set in stone until the ink dries during the Early Signing Period. Even then, stuff happens.
The Florida native has already scheduled three official visits to programs outside of Florida State. He's scheduled to check out Arkansas, Syracuse, and Penn State, along with the Seminoles, beginning in a few weeks.
Payne recently transferred high schools ahead of his senior season. He will be playing at Edison High School in Miami in 2025.
The 6-foot-7, 320-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 757 overall prospect, the No. 64 OT, and the No. 102 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 22 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata and have been trying to expand the offensive tackle board.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews
