Elite Five-Star Running Back Includes Florida State In Top Schools List
Florida State is in contention for one of the top recruits in the 2026 class. The Seminoles are eyeing an elite running back who would be a big piece in the future of the backfield in Tallahassee.
On Tuesday evening, five-star running back Derrek Cooper announced his top 10 schools list. FSU made the cut alongside Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Miami, Penn State, Auburn, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss. Cooper has held an offer from the Seminoles since February 2024.
Cooper attended Florida State's Spring Showcase in April of last year and returned to campus in June. He also took a trip to UCF when offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn was the head coach of the program. During the fall, Cooper visited Auburn, Alabama, Miami, Ohio State, Georgia, and Texas A&M. Coaches from the Hurricanes, Gators, Rebels, and Bulldogs have all dropped in on him this month.
As a junior, Cooper starred for a Chaminade-Madonna High School team that went 13-2 and won its fourth straight state championship. He rushed 124 times for 905 yards and 13 touchdowns while catching nine passes for 156 yards and another score. Cooper added 46 tackles, ten tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, four pass deflections, two blocked punts, and one interception that he returned for a touchdown.
The Florida native rushed a season-high 29 times for 184 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-34 loss to Blanche Ely High School on August 30. He recorded nine tackles and a tackle for loss in a 35-6 playoff victory against Trinity Christian Academy on December 6.
Cooper is a coveted prospect around the country and it's likely going to take a home-run for the Seminoles to come out on top of this recruitment. FSU is involved with other talented running backs such as four-star Javian Osborne, four-star Damarius Yates, and four-star Amari Clemons.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound running back is regarded as the No. 23 overall prospect, the No. 3 ATH, and the No. 3 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country. The Seminoles don't currently have a pledge from a running back.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Brady Smigiel
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
