Elite recruit sets college decision with Florida State in contention
Florida State's coaching staff is gearing up to begin its opening round of official visits this weekend. The action is ramping up in Tallahassee with the calendar about to flip to June.
This is a period that will shape the outlook of #Tribe25.
The Seminoles find themselves in a good spot with a five-star prospect entering the summer.
Earlier this week, five-star prospect and No. 2 cornerback, Chauncey Kennon, revealed his plans to announce a commitment on July 6. Kennon will be deciding between Florida State, Florida, Miami, Georgia, LSU, and Oregon.
Kennon is one of FSU's top targets regardless of position in the 2026 class. He's locked in an official visit with the Seminoles from June 13-15.
The Florida native was previously on campus for a junior day in January and he returned for another trip in March.
As a junior, Kennon contributed on both sides of the ball for a Booker High School team that went 10-4 and made it to the state semifinals. He totaled 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, 16 pass deflections, and one interception that he returned for a touchdown. Kennon added ten receptions for 316 yards and six more scores.
Kennon caught a season-high three passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns in a 64-0 victory against Lely High School on August 23. He returned an interception for a score and added three pass deflections in the 28-23 playoff loss to Raines High School on December 3.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 27 overall prospect, the No. 2 CB, and the No. 4 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 23 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, and three-star cornerback Sean Johnson.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
