Elite recruit sets college decision with Florida State in contention

The Seminoles find themselves in a good spot with a five-star prospect entering the summer.

Dustin Lewis

Florida State football and coaches players arrive for the fifth FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Thursday, March 23.
Florida State football and coaches players arrive for the fifth FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Thursday, March 23. Patrick Surtain 1 Of 1 / Ehsan Kassim/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK
Florida State's coaching staff is gearing up to begin its opening round of official visits this weekend. The action is ramping up in Tallahassee with the calendar about to flip to June.

This is a period that will shape the outlook of #Tribe25.

The Seminoles find themselves in a good spot with a five-star prospect entering the summer.

Earlier this week, five-star prospect and No. 2 cornerback, Chauncey Kennon, revealed his plans to announce a commitment on July 6. Kennon will be deciding between Florida State, Florida, Miami, Georgia, LSU, and Oregon.

Kennon is one of FSU's top targets regardless of position in the 2026 class. He's locked in an official visit with the Seminoles from June 13-15.

The Florida native was previously on campus for a junior day in January and he returned for another trip in March.

As a junior, Kennon contributed on both sides of the ball for a Booker High School team that went 10-4 and made it to the state semifinals. He totaled 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, 16 pass deflections, and one interception that he returned for a touchdown. Kennon added ten receptions for 316 yards and six more scores.

Kennon caught a season-high three passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns in a 64-0 victory against Lely High School on August 23. He returned an interception for a score and added three pass deflections in the 28-23 playoff loss to Raines High School on December 3.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 27 overall prospect, the No. 2 CB, and the No. 4 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 23 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, and three-star cornerback Sean Johnson.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

