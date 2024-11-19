Five-Star Tight End Has Florida State Among Top Schools Ahead Of Upcoming Decision

BREAKING: Five-Star TE Kendre Harrison will announce his Commitment on November 30th, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’7 250 TE from Reidsville, NC is ranked as the No. 1 TE in the ‘26 Class (per On3)



Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/mYH9mjwly1 pic.twitter.com/LNgi96kp2u