Five-Star Tight End Has Florida State Among Top Schools Ahead Of Upcoming Decision
Florida State has struggled mightily on the recruiting trail since the beginning of the 2024 season. A lot of the goodwill that the Seminoles built up over the last two years has been lost with the current situation looking pretty shaky in Tallahassee. But, as we've learned over the years, nothing can ever be counted out when it comes to recruiting and high school prospects.
On Monday evening, five-star tight end Kendre Harrison announced he would make his commitment on Saturday, November 30. The No. 1 tight end in the 2026 class will be deciding between Florida State, Oregon, Miami, North Carolina, Penn State, and Tennessee.
The Seminoles obviously need reinforcements in the tight end room with the offense mostly relying on true freshman Landen Thomas and true freshman Amaree Williams during the second half of the season. Redshirt senior Kyle Morlock will graduate in December while the futures of redshirt junior Jackson West, junior Brian Courtney, and redshirt sophomore Jerrale Powers are uncertain. The coaching staff does hold a commitment from 2025 four-star tight end Chase Loftin.
Harrison has yet to visit Florida State in 2024. He was last on campus in November of 2023 to watch the Seminoles defeat the Miami Hurricanes, 27-20. Harrison also attended a summer camp in November of that year. He's taken trips to UNC, Tennessee, Oregon, and Penn State this fall.
The North Carolina native has caught 33 passes for 555 yards and eight touchdowns in just seven games while also contributing on defense as a junior. He's a standout basketball player and holds an offer from FSU on the hardwood as well.
The 6-foot-7, 243-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 9 overall prospect, the No. 1 TE, and the No. 2 recruit in North Carolina in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 5 in the country.
