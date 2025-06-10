Florida State makes final push as major target sets decision date
Florida State is building momentum with one of its top targets in the 2026 class.
After cracking four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr.'s top-five and hosting him for an official visit over the weekend, the Seminoles are in a good position with a decision set to come in a few weeks.
According to his social media, Colton Jr. plans to announce a commitment on Saturday, July 5. Florida State, Colorado, Penn State, UCLA, and Ole Miss are among the final contenders for his pledge.
Colton Jr. revealed his plans shortly after wrapping up his time in Tallahassee. The Seminoles appear to have the momentum at this time but Colton Jr. still has upcoming visits to Ole Miss and Colorado.
The Georgia native picked up an offer from Florida State in January. He dropped by campus in April to meet with the coaching staff and watch a spring practice. Colton Jr. was previously committed to South Carolina from April of 2024 to January of 2025.
During his junior season at Newnan High School, Colton Jr. totaled 51 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and a blocked kick. He posted five games of 5+ tackles and notched a sack in six different contests.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 239 overall prospect, the No. 15 LB, and the No. 23 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 32 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star linebacker Karon Maycock.
Other names to note at linebacker for Florida State include five-star Xavier Griffin, four-star TJ White, three-star DQ Forkpa Jr., and three-star Adam Balogaun-Ali
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson
Senior Elijah Herring
Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.
Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill
Junior Blake Nichelson
Junior Justin Cryer
Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee
Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish
Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman
True Freshman Ethan Pritchard
