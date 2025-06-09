Florida State named finalist for four-star DB with ties to program
Florida State is in a solid position with a blue-chip target ahead of a decision in the fall.
The Seminoles have been recruiting four-star cornerback Preston Ashley for quite some time after offering him back in the summer of 2023. Ashley was on campus in April and defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. went out to Mississippi to meet with him in May.
The interest is clearly mutual as Ashley named Florida State to his top-three alongside Florida and Colorado earlier this month.
Ashley is scheduled to officially visit the Seminoles for the home game against Alabama. He's expected to announce a commitment on September 6. As of now, Florida State will get the final trip before his decision.
There are some family ties going in FSU's favor as Ashley is the nephew of former Seminole running back, Rock Preston, who suited up in garnet and gold from 1993-96. Preston saw action in 31 games during his college career, rushing 179 times for 1,412 yards and 17 touchdowns while catching 49 passes for 365 yards. Preston was a member of the 1993 national championship team.
Ashley had a notable campaign as a junior, recording 68 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, five pass deflections, one interception, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery that he returned 46 yards for a touchdown.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 213 overall prospect, the No. 18 S, and the No. 9 recruit in Mississippi in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 24 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, and three-star cornerback Sean Johnson.
Outside of Ashley, other targets in the defensive backfield include recruits such as five-star Chauncey Kennon, four-star J'Zavien Currence, four-star CJ Bronaugh, four-star Samari Matthews, three-star Xavier Lherisse, three-star Tyriq Green, and three-star Jamarrion Gordon.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Senior Jeremiah Wilson
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
