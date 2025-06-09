Florida State named finalist for four-star DB with ties to program

Nole Gameday

Dustin Lewis

Florida State is in a solid position with a blue-chip target ahead of a decision in the fall.

The Seminoles have been recruiting four-star cornerback Preston Ashley for quite some time after offering him back in the summer of 2023. Ashley was on campus in April and defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. went out to Mississippi to meet with him in May.

The interest is clearly mutual as Ashley named Florida State to his top-three alongside Florida and Colorado earlier this month.

Ashley is scheduled to officially visit the Seminoles for the home game against Alabama. He's expected to announce a commitment on September 6. As of now, Florida State will get the final trip before his decision.

There are some family ties going in FSU's favor as Ashley is the nephew of former Seminole running back, Rock Preston, who suited up in garnet and gold from 1993-96. Preston saw action in 31 games during his college career, rushing 179 times for 1,412 yards and 17 touchdowns while catching 49 passes for 365 yards. Preston was a member of the 1993 national championship team.

Ashley had a notable campaign as a junior, recording 68 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, five pass deflections, one interception, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery that he returned 46 yards for a touchdown.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 213 overall prospect, the No. 18 S, and the No. 9 recruit in Mississippi in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 24 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, and three-star cornerback Sean Johnson.

Outside of Ashley, other targets in the defensive backfield include recruits such as five-star Chauncey Kennon, four-star J'Zavien Currence, four-star CJ Bronaugh, four-star Samari Matthews, three-star Xavier Lherisse, three-star Tyriq Green, and three-star Jamarrion Gordon.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Senior Jeremiah Wilson

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

