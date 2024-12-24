Florida State Among Seven Programs Standing Out To Elite 2026 Wide Receiver
Last month, top-50 2026 prospect and four-star wide receiver, Kaiden Prothro, listed Florida State in his top 10 alongside some of the other top programs in the country.
Despite staff changes in Tallahassee, the Seminoles are continuing to prove to be a legitimate option to land Prothro's signature next December. Earlier this week, Prothro revealed that the Seminoles are one of seven teams recruiting him 'the best' at this stage. The other six - Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Texas - are all in the SEC.
Prothro is quickly becoming one of the most coveted recruits in his respective class. He had a breakout season as a junior, catching 56 passes for 1,203 yards and 22 touchdowns. Prothro recorded four games of 100+ yards receiving, including a season-best seven receptions for 185 yards and two scores in a 42-16 victory against Trion High School on November 1. He's a three-sport athlete who plays football, basketball, and baseball.
The Georgia native has visited Florida State four times in 2024. He took an unofficial visit in April before returning for a pair of summer camps in June. Prothro was also in Doak Campbell Stadium to witness the loss to North Carolina at the beginning of November.
Outside of FSU, Prothro took visits to Georgia, Auburn, Ole Miss, and Miami, among others, this year.
The 6-foot-6, 210-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 25 overall prospect, the No. 2 TE, and the No. 3 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 10 in the country. The haul includes four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel, four-star wide receiver Efrem White, four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams, three-star safety Darryl Bell III, three-star safety Tedarius Hughes, and offensive lineman Xavier Payne.
