Florida State Football commitment continues to take visits to Alabama Crimson Tide

The Seminoles are battling to hold onto their longest-tenured pledge in #Tribe26.

Dustin Lewis

Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on from field against the Miami Hurricanes during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on from field against the Miami Hurricanes during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Florida State is in a fight to hold onto its longest standing commitment in #Tribe26.

Four-star safety Darryl Bell III committed to the Seminoles well over a year ago but he's earning a lot of interest ahead of his senior season. That includes a big push from the Alabama Crimson Tide, who extended him a scholarship a few months ago.

Bell III took a trip to Tuscaloosa in February and locked in an official visit to Alabama this summer. He's continuing to show interest in the Crimson Tide as he was back on campus over the past few days. Bell III checked out the program on Sunday and Monday, per his Instagram.

Darryl Bell III
Darryl Bell III/IG

This is definitely beginning to turn into a concern for the Seminole as Bell hasn't been in Tallahassee since FSU's home game against North Carolina in November. He will officially visit Florida State this summer but it would be big if the coaching staff can get him back on campus before then.

Bell III is coming off a productive junior season where he totaled 51 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, one fumble recovery, two blocked punts, one blocked kick, and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He also caught two passes for 23 yards and another score.

He totaled a season-best eight tackles, one tackle for loss, and an interception that he took back 93 yards for a touchdown in a 20-7 victory against American High School on October 5.

The Florida native added seven tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, and a blocked kick in a 27-21 playoff defeat to Boca Raton High School on November 15. Bell III played a key role on a Goleman High School team that finished 6-5 and advanced to the postseason for the second straight year.

The 6-foot-0, 192-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 374 overall prospect, the No. 30 S, and the No. 51 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds eight verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Tedarius Hughes.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

