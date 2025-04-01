Florida State Football commitment continues to take visits to Alabama Crimson Tide
Florida State is in a fight to hold onto its longest standing commitment in #Tribe26.
Four-star safety Darryl Bell III committed to the Seminoles well over a year ago but he's earning a lot of interest ahead of his senior season. That includes a big push from the Alabama Crimson Tide, who extended him a scholarship a few months ago.
Bell III took a trip to Tuscaloosa in February and locked in an official visit to Alabama this summer. He's continuing to show interest in the Crimson Tide as he was back on campus over the past few days. Bell III checked out the program on Sunday and Monday, per his Instagram.
This is definitely beginning to turn into a concern for the Seminole as Bell hasn't been in Tallahassee since FSU's home game against North Carolina in November. He will officially visit Florida State this summer but it would be big if the coaching staff can get him back on campus before then.
Bell III is coming off a productive junior season where he totaled 51 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, one fumble recovery, two blocked punts, one blocked kick, and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He also caught two passes for 23 yards and another score.
READ MORE: Promising FSU Basketball freshman entering transfer portal
He totaled a season-best eight tackles, one tackle for loss, and an interception that he took back 93 yards for a touchdown in a 20-7 victory against American High School on October 5.
The Florida native added seven tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, and a blocked kick in a 27-21 playoff defeat to Boca Raton High School on November 15. Bell III played a key role on a Goleman High School team that finished 6-5 and advanced to the postseason for the second straight year.
The 6-foot-0, 192-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 374 overall prospect, the No. 30 S, and the No. 51 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds eight verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Tedarius Hughes.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
READ MORE: FSU Basketball lands high-level wing in transfer portal
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok