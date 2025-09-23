Nole Gameday

Florida State commitment returning for massive Miami rivalry clash

The Seminoles will have some talented recruits in Doak Campbell Stadium when Miami comes to town.

Dustin Lewis

Vanguard Head Football Coach Edwin Farmer, left, talks with Florida State Defensive Back Coach Patrick Surtain, right, Wednesday. The Vanguard Knights held a Spring football practice at Booster Stadium Wednesday afternoon, May 24, 2023 in Ocala, FL.
Vanguard Head Football Coach Edwin Farmer, left, talks with Florida State Defensive Back Coach Patrick Surtain, right, Wednesday. The Vanguard Knights held a Spring football practice at Booster Stadium Wednesday afternoon, May 24, 2023 in Ocala, FL. The Knights played Manatee High School in their Spring football matchup. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]2023 / Doug Engle / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Florida State Seminoles are gaining momentum on the recruiting trail following a 3-0 start to the 2025 season.

While the Seminoles are on the road this week, they'll have plenty of talent filling out the stands in Doak Campbell Stadium when they return home to face the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, October 4.

The group will include a mix of committed recruits and prospective targets.

Four-Star DB, FSU commit Mekhi Williams Returning To Campus

Florida State
Sep 20, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes wide receiver Da'Shawn Martin (1) catches a pass during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

On Tuesday morning, four-star defensive back and 2027 recruit Mekhi Williams announced his plans to return to Tallahassee for the matchup against Miami.

This will be Williams' fourth visit to Florida State since committing to the Seminoles in March of this year.

It comes at a big time as Williams was at Hard Rock Stadium to watch the Hurricanes defeat Florida last weekend.

During his sophomore season at Lennard High School, Williams totaled 35 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, three pass deflections, and six interceptions.

Through the first five games of his junior campaign, Williams has recorded nine tackles, one pass deflection, and an interception.

The 6-foot-2.5, 155-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 108 overall prospect, the No. 9 S, and the No. 4 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 class

Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 6 in the country.

The Seminoles previously landed four-star defensive back Bryce Williams and three-star defensive back Jemari Foreman.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Four-Star DB Bryce Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Senior Jeremiah Wilson

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

