Florida State commitment returning for massive Miami rivalry clash
The Florida State Seminoles are gaining momentum on the recruiting trail following a 3-0 start to the 2025 season.
While the Seminoles are on the road this week, they'll have plenty of talent filling out the stands in Doak Campbell Stadium when they return home to face the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, October 4.
The group will include a mix of committed recruits and prospective targets.
Four-Star DB, FSU commit Mekhi Williams Returning To Campus
On Tuesday morning, four-star defensive back and 2027 recruit Mekhi Williams announced his plans to return to Tallahassee for the matchup against Miami.
This will be Williams' fourth visit to Florida State since committing to the Seminoles in March of this year.
It comes at a big time as Williams was at Hard Rock Stadium to watch the Hurricanes defeat Florida last weekend.
During his sophomore season at Lennard High School, Williams totaled 35 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, three pass deflections, and six interceptions.
Through the first five games of his junior campaign, Williams has recorded nine tackles, one pass deflection, and an interception.
The 6-foot-2.5, 155-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 108 overall prospect, the No. 9 S, and the No. 4 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 class
Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 6 in the country.
The Seminoles previously landed four-star defensive back Bryce Williams and three-star defensive back Jemari Foreman.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Four-Star DB Bryce Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Senior Jeremiah Wilson
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
