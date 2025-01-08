Florida State Defensive Line Signee Dominates Day One Of All-American Bowl
Florida State's top signee in its 2025 prep class stuck with the program through its worst season in 40 years. The Seminoles battled down the stretch to hold on to top-100 defensive lineman Kevin Wynn and the move could prove to be fruitful for the present and future of the defensive front in Tallahassee.
Wynn is already showing his dominance ahead of his arrival at Florida State. This week, the blue-chip prospect is competing at the Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio. He impressed with his physical characteristics on Monday and that continued into the first practice for the upcoming exhibition game this weekend.
On Tuesday, Wynn's skill set was on full display as he dazzled media members in attendance for the session. On3's Charles Powers named Wynn his East MVP for the day, noting that he was unblockable at different points of the practice.
"Florida State defensive line signee Kevin Wynn lived in the backfield all day at Navy All-American Bowl practice," Powers wrote. "At times, it felt like Wynn made it tough for the East team to get much done during inside drills. Checking in at around 6-foot-2 and at least 325 pounds, Wynn is a fire hydrant on the interior. He was unblockable for long stretches of Tuesday’s practice, during 1-on-1’s, inside drills, and the 11-on-11 team period."
Wynn measured in at 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, and is sporting hands that are north of ten inches. He's big-bodied and physical which can lead to the massive defensive lineman overpowering opposing blockers. Despite his size, Wynn is quick enough to get into the backfield and make plays laterally.
"Wynn used his low center of gravity, brute strength, and startling first-step quickness to create constant disruption. He had a pair of the most emphatic wins during 1-on-1’s, walking Iowa State signee Kuol Kuol back to the quarterback with ease," Powers continued. "The dominance continued, as Wynn made multiple tackles for loss during the live periods during the afternoon. Wynn looks to have a unique skill set along the interior with the girth to occupy double teams, but the quickness to make plays in the backfield at a high clip."
During his senior season, Wynn totaled 68 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and three blocked kicks. He had four games with 8+ tackles, including nine tackles, five tackles for loss, and two sacks in a 33-10 victory against Lake Oconee Academy on October 25.
Wynn is regarded as the No. 59 overall prospect, the No. 10 DL, and the No. 10 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class.
You can watch Wynn compete in the All-American Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, January 11. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST and the game will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.
