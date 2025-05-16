Florida State football among final contenders for massive set of twins
Florida State's #Tribe25 signing class possesses a handful of prep players who could instantly make an impact this fall. With that being said, a few surprising names popped up during the spring, including true freshmen defensive linemen, Mandrell and Darryll Desir.
Twin brothers out of the Sunshine State, the Desir's flipped to the Seminoles from UCF in November. They signed with Florida State during the Early Signing Period and joined the program back in the winter.
Now, the Seminoles are looking into signing another set of twins in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Earlier this week, rising senior offensive linemen, Courtney and Courtlin Heard, cut their recruitment down to four. Florida State was included alongside Georgia Tech, Florida, and Georgia.
The Heard twins were offered by the Seminoles back in the summer of 2024. However, their visit to Tallahassee in April marked the first opportunity to meet with offensive line coach Herb Hand.
Florida State is right in the thick of this recruitment. The Seminoles will host the brothers for official visits from June 13-15. They will also check out the Yellow Jackets next month.
The Seminoles have a need for offensive tackles - which is where both brothers project to play at the college level. Courtney mans the left side of the line while Courtlin holds down the right side for East Coweta High School.
Neither has been ranked by 247Sports in the 2026 class.
Courtney Heard stands at 6-foot-6, 290-pounds.
Courtlin Heard stands at 6-foot-7, 330-pounds.
The 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 588 overall prospect, the No. 48 OT, and the No. 7 recruit in Arizona in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 23 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews
