Nole Gameday

Florida State football among final contenders for massive set of twins

Twinning in Tallahassee?

Dustin Lewis

Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before a game against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before a game against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida State's #Tribe25 signing class possesses a handful of prep players who could instantly make an impact this fall. With that being said, a few surprising names popped up during the spring, including true freshmen defensive linemen, Mandrell and Darryll Desir.

Twin brothers out of the Sunshine State, the Desir's flipped to the Seminoles from UCF in November. They signed with Florida State during the Early Signing Period and joined the program back in the winter.

Now, the Seminoles are looking into signing another set of twins in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

READ MORE: FSU QB has a clear reaction to kickoff time for Alabama showdown

Earlier this week, rising senior offensive linemen, Courtney and Courtlin Heard, cut their recruitment down to four. Florida State was included alongside Georgia Tech, Florida, and Georgia.

The Heard twins were offered by the Seminoles back in the summer of 2024. However, their visit to Tallahassee in April marked the first opportunity to meet with offensive line coach Herb Hand.

Florida State is right in the thick of this recruitment. The Seminoles will host the brothers for official visits from June 13-15. They will also check out the Yellow Jackets next month.

The Seminoles have a need for offensive tackles - which is where both brothers project to play at the college level. Courtney mans the left side of the line while Courtlin holds down the right side for East Coweta High School.

Neither has been ranked by 247Sports in the 2026 class.

Courtney Heard stands at 6-foot-6, 290-pounds.

Courtlin Heard stands at 6-foot-7, 330-pounds.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 588 overall prospect, the No. 48 OT, and the No. 7 recruit in Arizona in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 23 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews

READ MORE: FSU football officially announces kickoff time against Alabama

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting