Florida State in the final mix for coveted blue-chip prospect

The Seminoles are looking to keep rolling on the recruiting trail.

Dustin Lewis

Florida State football and coaches players arrive for the fifth FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Thursday, March 23. Patrick Surtain 1 Of 1
Florida State football and coaches players arrive for the fifth FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Thursday, March 23. Patrick Surtain 1 Of 1 / Ehsan Kassim/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Florida State is firmly in contention for one of the top prospects in the 2027 class. Earlier this weekend, four-star safety Marquis Bryant announced his top six, including the Seminoles alongside Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and North Carolina.

Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff have gotten off to a solid start in the recruiting cycle. With that being said, FSU has taken a couple of hits lately, losing commitments from four-star safety Jaylen Scott and four-star wide receiver Kaneilius Purdy.

Marquis Bryant Holds Interest From Some Of The Top Programs In The Country

Outside of Florida State, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and North Carolina, plenty of other programs are in pursuit of Bryant. Obviously, there's plenty of time remaining for him to shake up his recruitment.

Michigan, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Miami, Penn State, and Kentucky are other schools that have offered Bryant scholarships.

This offseason, he's taken visits to Tennessee, Notre Dame, and Clemson.

During his sophomore season at Rolesville High School, Bryant recorded 58 tackles, one tackle for loss, two forced fumbles, ten pass deflections, and one interception.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound safety is regarded as the No. 163 overall prospect, the No. 13 S, and the No. 7 recruit in North Carolina in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

The Next Step For Florida State In This Recruitment

The Seminoles extended an offer to Bryant back in early January. However, he's not believed to have visited Florida State during his recruitment.

It'll be important for FSU to get him in town at some point this fall to continue holding weight.

Information On Florida State's 2027 class

Florida State holds three verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 5 in the country.

The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Mekhi Williams and four-star cornerback Bryce Williams.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Four-Star DB Bryce Williams

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

