Florida State Football Offers Blue-Chip SEC Commitment

The Seminoles have offered a sizable offensive lineman who is pledged to an SEC program.

Dustin Lewis

Brandon Anderson/Twitter
Florida State's coaching staff is staying busy this offseason. Coaches were out on the road last week across the country, dropping new scholarship offers and meeting with recruits. The Seminoles are doing everything in their power to bounce back and learn from a 2-10 campaign that resulted in multiple changes across the program.

Last week, FSU offered four-star offensive lineman Brandon Anderson, who has been pledged to Tennessee since October. This is yet another blue-chip prospect from which the Seminoles are working to draw interest after officially hiring offensive line coach Herb Hand last month.

Anderson was last in Tallahassee in July which was before the program added Hand to its staff. He took visits to Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia during the season. The Seminoles will need to get him back on campus over the coming months to have any shot at flipping Anderson from the Volunteers.

The Georgia native spent his junior season at North Cobb High School. The Warriors went 11-1 and advanced into the playoffs with Anderson starting at right tackle. He projects to play along the interior at the college level.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 267 overall prospect, the No. 22 IOL, and the No. 33 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country. The Seminoles landed three-star offensive lineman Xavier Payne at the end of December.

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

