Florida State Lands Four-Star Offensive Lineman From SEC Country
Recruiting is a roller coaster with plenty of highs and lows. Just look at how Thursday turned out for Florida State as an example. Within a two hour period, the Seminoles lost a four-star wide receiver to Texas and picked up a pledge from a four-star offensive lineman.
FSU will take good news where it can at this point and the coaching staff got just that in the form of a commitment from blue-chip offensive lineman Mario Nash Jr. After decommitting from Mississippi State earlier this week, it didn't take long for Nash Jr. to decide to join #Tribe25. The Seminoles were actually the first P4 program to offer him a scholarship back in the summer of 2023.
READ MORE: Florida State Veteran Linebacker To Miss Remainder Of 2024 Season
Nash Jr. was on campus last weekend for his official visit and was in Doak Campbell Stadium to witness Florida State's loss to Clemson. He's been a regular in Tallahassee, visiting at least three times this year. Nash Jr. joins an impressive offensive line haul that currently includes five-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas and four-star offensive lineman Peyton Joseph. Thomas and Joseph are both expected to be interior players at the college level.
The Seminoles will still have to hold on to the Mississippi native. They've landed players from the state before and ultimately lost them to the Bulldogs or Ole Miss. Both in-state programs were heavily involved with Nash Jr. prior to his commitment to Florida State.
With the addition of Nash Jr., Florida State holds 11 verbal commitments in its 2025 class. The haul rises from No. 52 to No. 37 in the country.
The 6-foot-4, 280-pound offensive tackle is regarded as the No. 239 overall prospect, the No. 14 IOL, and the No. 8 recruit in Mississippi in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
READ MORE: Dabo Swinney Praises FSU Legend Bobby Bowden After Record-Breaking Win
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football Throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State's Alex Atkins Discusses Offensive Ineptitude
• Adam Fuller Takes Full Responsibility for FSU's Defensive Struggles
• FSU Football Drops Out Of Top 50 In ESPN SP+ Rankings
• FSU Football's Mike Norvell Recaps Brock Glenn's Performance Against Clemson