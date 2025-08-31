Florida State lands major legacy in 3-star WR Jonah Winston, brother of Jameis Winston
Florida State is making a big time addition to its 2026 recruiting class on the same day the Seminoles upset the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Head coach Mike Norvell has always prioritized having Seminole bloodlines throughout his program in Tallahassee. Whether it's on the coaching staff or roster, family connections or other ties to Florida State are at a premium.
That's been no different in #Tribe26 with FSU landing legacy prospects such as four-star wide receiver Devin Carter, four-star defensive back Jay Timmons, and three-star offensive lineman Michael Iontata.
Plus, three-star linebacker Noah LaVallee is the younger brother of current FSU linebacker Caleb LaVallee.
On Saturday, three-star wide receiver Jonah Winston announced his plans to leave a legacy in garnet and gold.
Jonah Winston, Brother Of Jameis Winston, Commits To Florida State
Ahead of Florida State's first game of the season, Winston announced his plans to spend his college career with the Seminoles.
Winston chose FSU over offers from programs such as Arkansas, Maryland, Mississippi State, and Colorado, among others.
This is more than fitting as Winston is the younger brother of one of the greatest players to ever star at Florida State, Heisman-winning quarterback and 2013 national champion, Jameis Winston. Throughout his recruitment, the Seminoles have made it clear they want Winston, and not just because of who he is related to.
Winston has held an offer from Florida State since the summer of 2023 and he's been a frequent visitor throughout that time period.
A versatile athlete for Hoover High School, Winston is primarily playing wide receiver and defensive back as a senior. In the first two games of the year, he's caught 13 passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns, rushed twice for 11 yards, returned a punt for 27 yards, and picked off a pass on defense.
During his junior season, Winston hauled in 38 receptions for 542 yards and three touchdowns. He scored eight total touchdowns in 2024.
Winston is expected to primarily slot in as a wide receiver at the college level.
The 5-foot-9, 155-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 725 overall prospect, the No. 104 WR, and the No. 26 recruit in Alabama in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2026 class
With the addition of Winston, Florida State holds 23 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul moves from No. 14 to No. 13 in the country.
Winston is the sixth wide receiver in the fold for the Seminoles, joining four-star Devin Carter, four-star Efrem White, four-star Brandon Bennett, four-star Jasen Lopez, and four-star Darryon Williams.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star WR Jonah Winston
Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
