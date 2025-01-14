Florida State Legacy Rated As Three-Star Prospect After Committing To Seminoles
Earlier this week, Florida State landed a commitment from Seminole Legacy and 2025 defensive back, Antonio Cromartie Jr. The decision came on the heels of Cromartie Jr.'s official visit to Tallahassee after he picked up a scholarship offer from FSU on Christmas Day.
Cromartie Jr. is the son of former Florida State standout and first-round NFL Draft pick, Antonio Cromartie. He had a solid senior season at Carrollton High School, totaling 85 tackles, four forced fumbles, four pass breakups, and one interception. Cromartie Jr. played a role in the Trojans finishing 14-3 and making an appearance in the state championship.
A few days after making his pledge to the Seminoles, Cromartie Jr. finds himself ranked on multiple recruiting services. On 247Sports, he's regarded as the No. 1975 overall prospect, the No. 166 CB, and the No. 217 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class, giving him a three-star rating. On3 has Cromartie Jr. listed as the No. 169 CB and the No. 231 recruit in the Peach State while Rivals ranks him as a three-star prospect. He wasn't previously ranked by 247Sports or On3.
READ MORE: Florida State Legacy Announces Commitment To SEC Program
Cromartie Jr. is Florida State's 37th newcomer in the 2025 class (21 high school/JUCO, 16 transfers). The haul ranks No. 18 in the country and has a chance to continue to rise during National Signing Day in February.
Florida State has 12 scholarship defensive backs eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Shyheim Brown, redshirt junior Earl Little Jr., redshirt junior Ashlynd Barker, junior Quindarrius Jones, junior Conrad Hussey, redshirt sophomore KJ Kirkland, redshirt sophomore Edwin Joseph, redshirt sophomore Ja'Bril Rawls, redshirt freshman Charles Lester III, redshirt freshman Cai Bates, redshirt freshman Ricky Knight III, and redshirt freshman Jamari Howard.
The Seminoles signed three defensive backs during the Early Signing Period; four-star Gregory Xavier Thomas, four-star Shamar Arnoux, and three-star Max Redmon.
READ MORE: Florida State Drops In On Blue-Chip Miami Commitment
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Basketball Sets Program Record in Upset Victory Against Miami
• 13 Former Florida State Stars Advance To NFL Playoffs
• LA Chargers Safety, Former FSU Star Derwin James Earns AFC Defensive Player of the Month
• Florida State Among Programs Standing Out To Younger Brother Of Seminole Legend