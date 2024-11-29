Florida State Legacy Tight End Commits To Ohio State
Florida State landed a commitment on Thanksgiving day but also lost out on the initial decision of a legacy prospect.
On Thursday afternoon, four-star 2026 tight end Corbyn Fordham announced he was pledging his services to Ohio State with a post on social media. Fordham was last in Tallahassee in October to watch FSU's loss to Clemson. He's been on campus three times in the last year but that wasn't enough to hold off the Buckeyes.
Fordham is a Seminole legacy as his father, Todd Fordham, played at FSU from 1992-96 and was a member of the first national championship team in program history in 1993. Todd Fordham went on to spend a decade in the NFL, suiting up for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Carolina Panthers.
During his junior season at The Bolles School, Fordham has caught 22 passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns. He's averaging 10.3 yards per reception.
The 6-foot-3.5, 215-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 323 overall prospect, the No. 15 TE, and the No. 51 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country.
